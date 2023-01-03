Cheryl Burke posts apparent thinly-veiled dig at ex Matthew Lawrence’s new romance

Cheryl Burke appeared to be doing a thinly veiled dig at her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence after his romance with TLC singer Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas went public.

The DWTS pro, 38, took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to share a short text post that read, “That was fast…”

The former couple finalized their divorce in September after three years of marriage.

Earlier in the day, Burke exuded confidence as she kicked off the new year in a “good” mood in a cheeky TikTok video.

The dancer felt herself as she rocked a velor sweater, jewelry, and expertly done hairdo.

The velor top was zipped low enough to show some cleavage, and she rocked a pair of AirPods and flawless makeup on her famous complexion.

After spitting perfume down her neck, she tossed her full head of hair before flashing a confident smile to the camera.

“Mood goes into 2023,” she wrote in the video, set to a remix of David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s song I’m Good (Blue).

Burke’s ex Matthew, 42, and singer Chilli, 51, are said to be in an exclusive relationship after they became more than friends after Thanksgiving.

According to TMZthe couple spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together in Atlanta, where Matthew was introduced to Chilli’s family.

The pair went Instagram official with their romance in recent days when they shared a video of them dancing to Take On Me in their pajamas.

In the video, Chilli and Matthew wear matching rompers as they sweetly dance and sing along to Take on Me by a-ha.

They captioned the joint Instagram post with three hashtags: #newyearsshenanigans #onesiegang #wecute.”

It’s not known how long Chilli and Matthew have known each other, but they were spotted spending a day at Waikiki Beach in Honolulu in August.

MailOnline has reached out to Chilli representatives for comment.

Chilli’s rep Christal Jordan confirmed the romance People, adding, “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her so in love. She glows. They’re really cute together.’

Chilli is best known as a member of TLC, one of the most successful girl groups of all time.

The group, also consisting of Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and the late Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, was formed in 1991 and has sold 65 million records worldwide.

Chilli was previously in a relationship with fellow singer Usher and appeared in the music videos for his songs U Remind Me, U Got It Bad and U Don’t Have To Call.

The pair split in 2003 after two years together, with Chilli claiming at the time that he was cheating on her.

An actor since childhood, Matthew played a memorable role opposite Robin Williams in the comedy Mrs. Doubtfire from 1993.

Along with Boy Meets World, the actor also starred in the series Brotherly Love opposite his real life brothers Joey and Andrew.

He last appeared as a contestant on the reality series Worst Cooks In America.

Matthew was previously married to Cheryl and their divorce was finalized in September 2022.

In October, his ex-wife Cheryl said she is prepared for a possible trial with him over custody of their dog Ysabella.

The 38-year-old professional dancer, who spoke on her iHeart podcast Burke in the Game in October, said she and Lawrence, 42, are likely to go back to court over custody of the dog.

“I’m still very hurt by the whole situation,” said the San Francisco-born beauty, adding that while their divorce has been finalized after a bitter public battle, “it’s still not over because we may have to go to court – Well, we’re going to court, unless [Lawrence] suddenly calls off.’

The Dancing with the Stars professional said a trial would take place ‘in January’.

“That’s my dog,” Burke said. “Ysabella is my daughter – I’m a dog mom, and that’s all. I couldn’t even imagine my life – I mean, I could just cry right now – but I couldn’t imagine my life without her.”

In September, Burke and The Mrs. Doubtfire actor an agreement to split their two properties and waive spousal support on both sides as stated in their premarital agreement.

Burke initially filed for the split on February 18, 2022 and said the couple divorced on January 7, 2022.

Lawrence and Burke first met in 2006 when his brother Joey Lawrence, 46, competed in the ABC ballroom competition. They dated for a year and broke up before rekindling the relationship in 2017, announcing their engagement in 2018, and getting married in May 2019 in San Diego at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

Burke took to Instagram on Feb. 24, 2022, with a statement about the end of the marriage.

“I know I’ve always said I’m an open book with you guys, I aspire to be that, and as I write this I realize there isn’t really an easy way to announce that my marriage is over. is coming to an end,” she said. said. “I hope you understand that I will not be commenting further at this time and ask for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me – I love you all.”

Burke opened up about her state of mind during the split in a March 6 statement on the social media site.

“I’ve realized that when I’m at a point in my life where I have some big emotions to process, the best thing for me is to spend some time alone — other than being together.” [my dog] Ysa of course, but I really feel like she’s part of me, so she doesn’t count,” Burke said. “To be honest, really feeling my feelings is new to me.”

Burke said she’s been “trying to numb her feelings all her life so far,” and she’s “learning that it’s MUCH harder to actually go through it.”

She added, “I think that’s all to say, to really experience my feelings, whatever they may be, being alone for a few days has been the best thing for me.” I would highly encourage anyone out there to try it and not feel guilty about needing that space.”