Cheryl Burke drops bombshell hint that an ex cheated on her without naming the man who did it

Cheryl Burke dropped a great hint on her TikTok this week about an ex she suggested cheated on her.

The 38-year-old professional dancer Dancing With The Stars posted a video of herself despondently listening to the Adele ballad When We Were Young.

“When he said he would never talk to her again, I found text messages, Viagra and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes…” she captioned the clip.

Exhausts: Cheryl Burke dropped a bombshell hint on her TikTok this week about an ex she suggested may have cheated on her

Adele uses the phrase “the last time” repeatedly throughout the song, inspiring Cheryl’s caption, “Last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit.’

Cheryl abstained from naming the ex in question, letting her fans speculate in the comments about who was the target of her jab.

She is currently undergoing a painful divorce from her husband Matthew Lawrence, whom she married in 2019 and filed for divorce as of February.

Her other exes include club owner JT Torregiani, Cougar Town star Josh Hopkins, NHL beefcake Joffrey Lopul and model Maxwell Zagorski.

Allegations: She wrote of the clip: “When he said he would never talk to her again, I found text messages, Viagra and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes…”

Side by side: She is currently undergoing a painful divorce from her husband Matthew Lawrence, whom she married in 2019; they are in the picture together in 2018

Several years ago, she was the subject of rumors of dating Nick Lachey, but his representative told Us Weekly the conjecture was ‘completely false’.

Cheryl is openly candid about the pain she has experienced in the wake of her marriage’s collapse.

“As for me and how this goes, it’s real, I’m not proud of it, it’s a *** show,” she said during an interview with Additional in May.

“My emotions are constantly going up and down, I’m sad every morning when I wake up, I’m sad every time I go to bed at night,” she revealed.

Throwback: Her other exes include club owner JT Torregiani, with whom he is pictured at Crustacean in Beverly Hills in 2014

Past: Her dating history has featured Cougar Town actor Josh Hopkins, NHL beefcake Joffrey Lopul and hot model Maxwell Zagorski; she and Maxwell are pictured in 2009

“It’s really nothing to hide in here, as far as divorce sucks. I don’t recommend it, but at the end of the day, you know, it’s not like we haven’t tried and I know we gave it a good chance,” the Dancing Queen said.

In an episode of her podcast Burke in the game in June she revealed, “I don’t think I’ve ever really had an orgasm when it comes to intercourse.”

She insisted the problem wasn’t a reflection “on a partner I’ve been with,” but “everything to do with me and my vulnerability.”

Matthew, who rose to fame as a child star in Mrs. Doubtfire and Boy Meets World, Cheryl first met in 2006.

Occasionally: Cheryl and Matthew started dating in 2007 when they were pictured, but the following year he broke up with her because of her alcohol use, which she has since stopped.

At the time, his brother Joey Lawrence, another actor, was on Dancing With The Stars, although he was not linked to Cheryl.

Matthew was “fascinated” with Cheryl when he saw “this little head popping out of the crowd and I was like, ‘Who is that?'” he recalled. Yahoo! lifestyle.

They started dating in 2007, but the following year he broke up with her because of her drinking, which she has since stopped.

A few years ago, when he was on the Pretty confused podcast, Cheryl presented with her former Dancing With The Stars partner AJ McLean, Matthew candidly discussed the first breakup.

Moving on: After a hiatus of nearly a decade, Cheryl’s family – who adored Matthew – persuaded her to get back in touch with him, and they reunited in 2017, when they are pictured

“Basically what happened is that after about a year and a little bit it just got worse,” he said of her alcoholism. “It was now 4-5 in the morning when she got home, it was just too much. And so, yes, I put an end to it.’

After a hiatus of nearly a decade, Cheryl’s family – who adored Matthew – persuaded her to get back in touch with him, and they reunited in 2017.

Once engaged, Cheryl stopped drinking and in May 2019 they finally got married in San Diego.

But in February it turned out that she had filed for divorce, with… TMZ citing court documents that stated January 7, 2022 as the date of divorce.