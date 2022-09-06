Chermside Westfield shoppers stuck in the shopping mall’s car park in Brisbane for three hours

<!–

Drivers from a major shopping center had to wait three hours to exit a crowded parking lot, prompting some to Uber home and come back later.

The shopping chaos on Father’s Day in the Chermside shopping center in north Brisbane was posted this week in a video on social media.

It showed stationary cars waiting in the aisles to exit, with some trying to back up and nearly crashing into other stalled vehicles.

Cars took off in the aisles of parking lots (pictured) in one of the most popular shopping centers in Brisbane

Some commentators have asked why Brisbane shoppers head to the crowded malls on rainy days (photo, cars trying to get out of the busy car park)

A father told the courier post he attempted to leave the Westfield car park at 12:20 p.m. but moved “only four spaces in two and a half hours.”

His partner took their children to lunch while he waited in the car, but when she returned, their vehicle had not moved.

They decided to park and take an Uber home.

“Not the best way to spend a Saturday afternoon,” he said.

The center’s management told drivers through loudspeakers to exit their vehicles and return to the shops.

Clare Miller had an easier time after taking less than two hours to leave, but warned customers to stay away.

The 12-lane Gympie road outside the city center in north Brisbane (pictured) is a slow commuter spot and one of the worst places for road accidents

“Avoid Westfield Chermside today unless you want to spend your Saturday in a parking garage again,” she wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, social media users targeted Brisbane’s drivers in the online video captioned: ‘POV: It took you over three hours to get out of the Chermside car park.’

Happens every time it rains here in Brisbane. Nobody can think of anything else to do with their weekend, so they’re going to the Westfields,” she said.

“Why did everyone decide to be there today? My road rage almost came to the surface,” another asked.

Others said Chermside was not the only shopping center to be at a stalemate on Saturdays, with busy car parks in city centers.

A driver from Westfield’s North Lakes mall said things got so bad she called the center to ask them to open the barriers — which it did.

The recent forced closure of the Toombul shopping centre, 3 miles from Chermside, following extensive flood damage, is believed to be one of the reasons for the additional patronage in Chermside.

Toombul previously offered a retail space with 1,700 parking spaces.

Locals have called for changes to a main road in Chermside outside the popular shopping area.

The 12-lane Gympie Road is a slow commuter and one of the worst places for traffic accidents.

Ross Elliott of Suburban Futures, a community advocacy group, wants major road, bus and rail development in the area.

“You now have congestion in Brisbane on weekends. It never happened before,” Mr Elliott said Brisbane Times.

“All that’s happened is we’ve doubled our population in the last 15 years and we’ve just put more cars on the road.”

He said Gympie Road should become a short tunnel, similar to Nundah’s successful bypass in the same area.

Westfield was approached by Daily Mail Australia for comment.