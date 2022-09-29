Cher wows in a latex one-piece as she closes the Balmain runway show during Paris Fashion Week

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cher looked nothing short of sensational as she closed the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week in France on Wednesday.

The 76-year-old star looked amazing in a futuristic latex one-piece suit that featured a plunging neckline and matching gloves.

The singer wowed as she strutted in front of the star-studded crowd in a pair of black leather platform boots.

Wow: Cher looked nothing short of sensational as she closed the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week in France on Wednesday.

Cher styled her long dark hair in luxurious waves as it cascaded past her bust from a center parting.

The hitmaker hit the runway in striking metallic eyeshadow and a touch of bright red lipstick.

She was joined on the catwalk by designer Olivier Rousteing, 36, who wore a brown shirt that he matched with a pair of beige pants and platform shoes.

Incredible: The star, 76, looked incredible in a futuristic latex one-piece that featured a plunging neckline and matching gloves

Sensational: The singer wowed as she strutted in front of the star-studded crowd in a pair of black leather platform boots

The couple smiled for the audience as they hugged each other and enjoyed the amazing atmosphere.

“Had the best time on stage, felt great,” Cher tweeted shortly after the show.

Balmain said it was celebrating the best of food, music and fashion within the stall-packed village of West Paris’s Stade Jean-Bouin, more accustomed to hosting rugby matches than spandex suits.

Sleek: The hitmaker hit the runway in striking metallic eyeshadow and a touch of bright red lipstick

All smiles: Fashion designer Olivier Rousteing, 36, joined her on the runway

Some 10,000 tickets were made available to the general public provided they made a charitable donation.

The appearance comes after Cher cheekily responded to a tweet that compared her to pop star Dua Lipa, who is nearly half a century her junior.

One fan on Twitter wrote, “Dua Lipa, our generation’s Cher,” about a clip of Dua bearing a distinct physical resemblance to the earlier pop act.

In response to the comment, Cher, who celebrated her 76th birthday in May, wrote: ‘How many years are there in a generation’ with a thinking emoji.

This summer, news broke that Cher had collaborated on her own fashion line with Versace, which of course was called Chersace.

Stylish: Olivier wore a brown shirt that he paired with a pair of beige pants and platform shoes

High spirits: The couple smiled for the audience as they made their way down the runway