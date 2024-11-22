Cher names the one and only celebrity who broke up with him… and reveals she was ‘madly in love’ with him

Cher has uncovered another intriguing layer of her iconic life, revealing the one and only celebrity she dated and broke up with.

The 78-year-old diva promoted her new book Cher: The Memoir on The Howard Stern Show on Thursday.

The old shock jock asked if guys “expect great sex because you’re Cher,” and she quickly replied, “Yes, and they get it.”

When asked how she could know, she said, “You could tell by the reaction,” prompting Stern to ask, “Who would ever leave you?”

“Few men, few men,” she said, before elaborating: “Look, I was madly in love with Val Kilmer and he left.”

The singer/actress and the actor dated for two years between 1982 and 1984, with their thirteen-year age difference raising many eyebrows in Hollywood at the time.

When asked why he left, Cher said, “Because sometimes you’re only meant to be with someone for so long,” adding: “He was very young.”

Cher revealed in 2018: ‘When we kissed, I thought my head was going to pop off my body.’

In 2021, she talked about the relationship in more detail and revealed where they met.

‘I met him at a birthday party my friend threw for me. She said, ‘I invited this guy and I think you or my editor friend will like him,'” Cher explained.

‘We became friends because we laughed about the same things all the time. He stayed the night and it was (at first) just a friendship. That took a long time. Well, I guess not really for long,” she said.

She also admitted that their 13-year age difference “was a bigger deal back then,” when Kilmer made his big-screen debut in Top Secret in 1984, the year they split.

He followed that up with 1985’s Real Genius and 1986’s Top Gun and his career was fully launched.

Cher added that she watched his 2021 documentary Val and wrote to him after watching it.

‘I said, “Valus Maximus, I’m sorry if I did anything to make you angry or hurt your feelings. I love you and your documentary was everything… I love the things that made me angry, the things that made me hysterical, amazed, hurt, amazed, etc. You are brave and utterly brilliant, Ethel,” she said, referring to their nicknames for each other.

She added of the documentary: “He is a true artist and renaissance man. He was sick and that didn’t stop him. He created an extension of his art and his life.’

“Look what he created and even the things he showed you that no one wanted to show you. Even the worst things, he wanted to be in the documentary because he wanted to show you who he was,” she said.