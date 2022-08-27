Cher Lloyd looks worlds away from her X Factor days in radiant new snaps

She rose to fame on the 7th season of X Factor in 2010, when she was only 16 years old.

The singer, known for her voluminous hairstyles and dramatic eye make-up, quickly received the unfavorable label of ‘Britain’s most hated teen’ amid reports of her backstage diva antics.

Today, however, Cher, now 29, is a happily married mother of one, with the star looking worlds away from her X Factor heyday in the latest photos shared to her Instagram.

Recent footage of Cher, who is married to hairdresser Craig Monk, shows her taking on a more natural look, with one showing her locks in an elegant bun and another of her rocking a side ponytail.

As an accessory to her look, she added simple gold earrings, while highlighting her features with a subtle hint of shimmering eyeshadow and winged eyeliner.

The Malvern-born beauty often shares glimpses of her domestic life with her family, with one watching Cher cradle her four-year-old daughter Delilah-Rae.

While another sees her posing with her husband of nine years at a wedding.

Despite her tumultuous time on the ITV show, Cher is still singing, featuring the artist’s single with Kazakh music producer Imanbek, Baddest, which was released last May.

She also entertains fans with live performances and on Thursday tweeted her excitement about playing in a nightclub as part of Birmingham Pride in September.

She tweeted: EEEKK I’m SO excited!!!!! I’m going to perform on Sunday September 25th at @Nightingaleclub @BirminghamPride! I can’t wait to see you all!’

There are also rumors that she is working on a ‘back to her roots’ album, tipped for release in 2023.

The brunette bombshell first impressed X Factor bosses with her portrayal of Soulja Boy’s Turn My Swag On, and after going through the auditions, she was soon mentored by Cheryl, 39.

But despite a brilliant start in the competition, things went downhill for Cher when her alleged behind-the-scenes tantrums led to her being labeled as Britain’s most ‘hated teenager’, with Judge Louis Walsh even labeling her as ‘too big for her boots’ .

Cher finished in fourth place on the show and after her stint on X Factor she released her first single Swagger Jagger followed by her debut album Sticks and Stones.

After becoming one of the most promising stars in the industry, it was announced in 2013 that Cher had split with Syco Records due to creative differences with boss Simon Cowell.

The same year, she secretly married Craig after dating for less than a year and they soon left for the US to start a new life. A few years later, they returned to the UK and welcomed a daughter in May 2018.

Looking back at her “diva” character during her time on the show, Cher told Fabulous magazine in 2012, “I was a beast! Everyone hated me.

‘I was young and foolish. Part of me tried to show that I was strong enough to do it, and then I think it all got too much for me.

“I was mad at the way I was edited and it turned me into a terrible person, with a terrible attitude.”

Meanwhile, the pop star recently revealed that she felt “very vulnerable” on the X Factor because she would be chased after rehearsals by a “group of 20 to 25 guys with cameras.”

The former contestant – who rose to fame in the 2010 series – talked about the “extremely challenging” time.

The singer said she was being chased by paparazzi, saying, “I always remember knowing I shouldn’t wear a skirt without shorts.”

Speaking to Rylan Clark on his new podcast called Ry-Union, she said, “Sometimes I got really mad. I felt angry because I went to a rehearsal, left the studio and was chased by myself by a group of 20 to 25 guys with cameras.

“I just felt very vulnerable. There would be an attendant for everyone as a group, of course, we were minors.

“But sometimes, from walking to the studio or a car, you were alone. That didn’t stop. The huge amount of paparazzi would be waiting outside those studios. I just always remember knowing I shouldn’t wear a skirt without shorts.’

She revealed: “You would get in the car and the first thing they would do was put the camera underneath.

“It happened all the time and I just think, I spent a lot of time being very frustrated that I felt alone.”

She continued to say that at 16 she knew “the way forward” was and revealed that it was “ruthless” then. It’s not like it is now.’

The Swagger Jagger singer went on to confess that she would love a reunion with the members of One Direction, calling them “such genuinely nice people.”

She lived with the guys during the show and revealed that they all had “a lot of energy.”