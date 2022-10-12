Cher lists her massive Malibu mansion for $85 MILLION

<!–

Cher’s palatial Malibu mansion can now be yours for $85 million.

The 76-year-old Believe singer has marketed her Venice, Italy-inspired home decades after buying it for just $2.95 million in 1989, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Located on the Pacific Coast Highway, the home features a tennis court, infinity pool, seven bedrooms, meditation room, panic room, and even a climate-controlled room for Cher’s iconic wigs.

Buy now! Cher has marketed her palatial Malibu compound for $85 million, more than 30 years after she first bought it for just $2.95 million

Cher bought the property, which offers priceless views of the Pacific Ocean, and it took nearly five years to build, in 1989 before trying to sell it in 2009 for $45 million.

From the driveway to the interior, every part of the house is a sight to behold.

Visitors are greeted by the sight of 40 palm trees lining the gated home’s driveway.

A Moorish style fountain in a courtyard adds an air of peace and tranquility to the property.

Music Icon: The singer who rose to fame as part of Sonny and Cher remains one of the biggest names in entertainment. She is pictured closing out the Balmain Womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on September 28

Cher’s house has seven bedrooms, including a gatehouse that is also used as a guest house.

The main residence features a primary suite containing a meditation room and two closets, one of which doubles as a panic room.

Even the primary bathroom is breathtaking, as it is made after a hammam with Turkish wooden screens.

The house has everything an A-lister like Cher could wish for and more, including an indoor-outdoor gym and theater.

Home sweet home: the enormous building contains seven bedrooms, an indoor-outdoor gym and theatre

She even has an air-conditioned wig room with nearly 100 hairpieces, claims the 2002 book The Cher Scrapbook.

In an email to the Wall Street Journal, Cher recalled the “intimate dinners” and parties she hosted on the remarkable site.

“There are ocean views from every room,” she wrote.

She recalled enjoying herself often on the property, saying she hosted “intimate dinners in the family dining room” in addition to larger “tent parties in the courtyard and pool.”

Iconic: ‘Everyone knows that house; it’s at the end of the cliff, so no one is on the right side,” listing agent Robert Kass said of the home, which is on Pacific Coast Highway.

“My Rinpoche came to give a prayer session with a large group of friends,” she wrote.

The listing is held by Drew Fenton and Robert Kass of Hilton & Hyland. ‘Everyone knows that house; it’s at the end of the bluff, so no one is on the right side,” Kass told WSJ.

An entertainment icon, Cher rose to fame as half of the hugely successful musical double act, Sonny and Cher, alongside her late husband Sonny Bono. Since then, she has sold over 100 million albums and won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording in 2000.

In addition to her musical achievements, she has also found success as an actress. In 1988 she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Moonstruck.