Cher and Danielle Deadwyler stun as they attend a special screening of Till in Los Angeles

Danielle Deadwyler and her friend Cher sparkled in coordinated black outfits at a special screening of Till Friday in Los Angeles.

Danielle, 40, dazzled in an elegant strapless dress with a velvet bodice and satin skirt with several diamond brooches. The leading lady had her hair styled in an intricate bun and completed the look with a pair of high-heeled mules.

Cher stepped out solo, leaving her boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36, at home.

The Oscar winner, 76, looked ageless in a long black coat, leggings and a cream top with a multicolored floral scarf with tones of magenta and gold. Her long dark hair fell in loose curls around her shoulders.

Writer and director Chinonye Chukwu shone in a sparkling black suit and bustier. His hair was styled in a bun on top of her head and she completed the look with a muted burgundy lip and hoop earrings.

Diana Ross’s son Evan, 34, appeared to support the film. The actor looked business casual in charcoal, a T-shirt and jeans with a black jacket.

Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance and civil rights attorney Ben Crump hosted the event, which included a question and answer session with the cast.

The 61st Street star was smart in black slacks and a jacket with a white button-up shirt. He wore a black fedora on his head.

The attorney, who represented George Floyd’s family following his 2020 murder in Minneapolis, led the post-screening Q&A in a charcoal suit and tie.

Crusader: The lawyer has made a name for himself as a civil rights crusader, as in the subject of the Netflix documentary Civil: Ben Crump

Danielle stars as Mamie Till-Mobley, whose 14-year-old son, Emmet, was killed while visiting relatives in Mississippi after allegedly flirting with a white woman.

It was Mamie’s decision to have an open casket funeral that woke up much of the US and the world to the atrocities taking place in Jim Crow South. The film focuses on her journey as a civil rights advocate.

The Atlanta native has already won awards for her performance at the Gotham Awards, the Philadelphia Film Festival, and the Santa Barbara Film Festival. She looks like a shoo-in for more nominations and awards in the season warmup.