Cher, 76, sparks engagement speculation with 36-year-old beau after posting diamond ring on Twitter

Cher fans are going wild with speculation that the music icon, 76, is engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend over the Christmas break.

The living legend shared a picture on Twitter on Christmas morning of what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring held by her new beau, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards.

She captioned the image: ‘THERE ARE NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,AE’

Nestled in a black velvet jewelery box was a beautiful ring with a huge teardrop center diamond surrounded by a band of smaller diamonds.

AE, a music director, held the box with two fingers with black lacquer painted nails with lime green flames.

Cher’s followers immediately began responding with questions about the significance of the ring and whether there would be wedding bells in the future.

In response, the Believe singer simply reposted the same image an hour later with a different, cryptic caption.

“I posted this because his nails are so cool,” she said by way of explanation, but failed to dispel the engagement rumors.

The mysterious ring comes after sources recently told Radar Online that the superstar was in love with AE and wanted to tie the knot.

“Cher is head over heels in love,” the insider revealed. “She knows she doesn’t have much time left to find ‘the one’ and after two failed marriages and countless disastrous boyfriends, this could be her LAST chance and she won’t let it pass.”

She added: “Of course her friends are concerned. When there’s a 40-year and $400 million gap between two people, worry!”

AE is Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend, 39. After a storm of rumors that they were an item, Cher finally confirmed on Instagram last month that she’s in a relationship with Alexander.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher poked fun at their 40-year age difference.

“Well, it’s kind of ridiculous on paper,” Cher admitted, “But in real life, we get along. He’s great and I don’t give men qualities they don’t deserve.’

She praised Alexander as “really nice” and added: “He’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny so – and I think he’s pretty handsome.”

Cher commented, “If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I never would have dated because older men just didn’t like me that much, you know what I mean?”

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer had “a few boyfriends” who “hovered around my age,” but she felt like “they just didn’t like me for some reason.”

Cher rose to fame in the 1960s alongside her mentor and first husband Sonny Bono, whom she met when he was 28 and she was only 16.

In the mid-1970s, their romance crumbled into a rancorous divorce, which she filed for “involuntary servitude.”

On Kelly’s show, she said, “Young men don’t care if you’re, you know, funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things and, you know, and you’ve got a strong personality, you know?” I mean, I’m not giving up my personality for anyone, okay?’