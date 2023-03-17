Cher, 76, shows off the diamond ring given to her by boy toy Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 37

Cher showed off the diamond ring given to her by her much younger boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, during an outing in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The legendary musician, 76, styled mass rock in flared jeans, an army green windbreaker and sleek snakeskin boots.

She first sported the sparkler in a photo shared on Twitter on New Year’s Eve, which showed her getting a kiss on the cheek from her toy, 37.

The couple went public with their age gap romance in November and recently made their red carpet debut.

Alexander revealed earlier this month that he and Cher have already met each other’s children and are reportedly working on music together.

Sparkler: Cher showed off the diamond ring her boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards gave her earlier this year while out in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Take a close look at the impressive ring.

The Believe hitmaker was joined by an unidentified woman on Thursday, who was captured adjusting the mask on Cher’s face.

Cher looked over a pair of large sunglasses and was carrying a black leather handbag.

She and her friend walked through a parking structure toward a nearby building.

Alexander presented Cher with the ring on December 25, which he eagerly shared a photo of on Twitter.

‘NO WORDS ALEXANDER AE’ tweeted the I Got You Babe singer, showing off the diamond ring in its box.

This soon sparked rumors that the couple had gotten engaged.

But a source said PEOPLE that although Cher and Alexander are “very much in love,” they are taking it easy.

“They’re not talking about marriage or anything like that, but they’re exclusive and serious,” the source said.

Lovebirds: The couple went public with their age-gap romance in November and recently made their red carpet debut at the Versace fashion show last week (pictured)

The legendary musician, 76, styled mass rock in flared jeans, an army green windbreaker and sleek snakeskin boots.

A helping hand: The Believe hitmaker was joined by an unidentified woman on Thursday, who was captured adjusting the mask on Cher’s face.

Shady: Cher looked over a pair of large sunglasses and was carrying a black leather handbag.

She and her friend walked through a parking structure toward a nearby building.

Cher’s errand in Los Angeles comes exactly one week after she and the handsome music producer attended the star-studded Versace fashion show.

They mingled with the likes of Miley Cyrus and actress Lily James during the event.

Cher and Alexander put on a display full of PDAs for the cameras and even shared a few kisses on the red carpet.

The Strong Enough singer previously spoke about their unlikely romance during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December.

Specifically, he addressed the couple’s 39-year age difference.

“Well, on paper it’s a bit ridiculous,” Cher admitted, “but in real life we ​​get along really well.” It’s fabulous and I don’t give men qualities they don’t deserve.

She then gushed about her new boyfriend: “He’s very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s very funny, and I think he’s quite handsome.”

The Grammy Award winner noted, “If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I never would have dated, because older men just didn’t like me very much, you know what I mean?”

She revealed that she once had “a couple of boyfriends” in her age group, but felt they “just didn’t like her for some reason.”

Earlier this month, Alexander revealed to TMZ that he and Cher recently took a big step in their relationship by meeting each other’s children.

Cher has two sons, Chaz Bono, 54, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46, whom Alexander referred to as “my boys.”

Bling: She first rocked the sparkler in a photo shared on Twitter on New Year’s Eve, which showed her getting a kiss on the cheek from her 37-year-old toy

Speechless: Alexander officially gave Cher the ring on December 25, which he eagerly shared a photo of on Twitter

Wedding bells? This soon sparked rumors that the couple may have been engaged; seen on March 9

Not yet: but a source told PEOPLE that while Cher and Alexander are “very much in love,” they’re taking it easy; seen in february

She then opened up about how “amazing” Cher is with her three-year-old son Slash Electric, whom she shares with her ex Amber Rose, 39.

When asked what made him fall in love with the singing sensation, he replied, “Just Cher being Cher.”

Cher shares Chaz with her late ex-husband, singer Sonny Bono, who passed away in 1998. The duo were married from 1964 to 1975.

She shares Elijah with her deceased second ex-husband, Gregg Allman, whom she married in 1975 and divorced in 1979.