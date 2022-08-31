WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Cher, 76, replies to tweet calling Dua Lipa, 27, ‘the Cher of our generation’

Entertainment
By Merry

Cher, 76, replies to a tweet calling Dua Lipa, 27, “the Cher of our generation”: “How many years are there in a generation?”

By Sameer Suri for Dailymail.com

Published: 08:21, 31 August 2022 | Updated: 08:21, 31 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cher brazenly responded to a tweet that compared her to pop star Dua Lipa, who is nearly half a century younger than her.

A fan on Twitter wrote: “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation” about a clip of Dua that bears a clear physical resemblance to the older pop act.

In response to the comment, Cher, who celebrated her 76th birthday in May, wrote: “How many years is there in a generation” with a thinking emoji.

Wow: Cher (pictured) brazenly responded to a tweet comparing her to pop star Dua Lipa, who is nearly half a century younger than her.

Sizzling sensation: Dua is pictured over the weekend attending Simon Porte Jacquemus' wedding in southern France

Sizzling sensation: Dua is pictured over the weekend attending Simon Porte Jacquemus' wedding in southern France

Wow: Cher (left) brazenly responded to a tweet that compared her to pop star Dua Lipa (right), who is nearly half a century younger than her.

1661931088 981 Cher 76 replies to tweet calling Dua Lipa 27 the

1661931088 981 Cher 76 replies to tweet calling Dua Lipa 27 the

The big questions: A fan on Twitter wrote, “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation,” to which Cher replied, “How many years are there in a generation” with a thinking emoji

Dua’s clip from the original tweet was filmed at the Grammys last year, where she wore a revealing Butterfly-patterned Versace dress.

A range of outlets including: Harper’s Bazaar, thank you, Refinery29 and cosmopolitan compared the look to Cher’s at the 1974 Grammys.

Cher shone at the 1974 Grammy Awards in a stunning ensemble with a butterfly headpiece in the same colors as Dua’s 2021 Grammy look.

There it is: Dua's clip from the original tweet was filmed at the Grammys last year, where she wore a revealing Butterfly-patterned Versace dress

There it is: Dua's clip from the original tweet was filmed at the Grammys last year, where she wore a revealing Butterfly-patterned Versace dress

There it is: Dua’s clip from the original tweet was filmed at the Grammys last year, where she wore a revealing Butterfly-patterned Versace dress

This summer, it emerged that Cher had collaborated with Versace on her own fashion line, which, of course, has come to be called Chersace.

Meanwhile, in another notable connection to the Turn Back Time singer, Dua was named the face of Versace just a year earlier.

Cher’s new tweet comes just a week after Dua celebrated her 27th birthday with a whirlwind vacation that took her through Ibiza.

There it is: A slew of outlets, including Harper's Bazaar, Grazia, Refinery29 and Cosmopolitan, compared the look to Cher's at the 1974 Grammys (pictured)

There it is: A slew of outlets, including Harper's Bazaar, Grazia, Refinery29 and Cosmopolitan, compared the look to Cher's at the 1974 Grammys (pictured)

There it is: A slew of outlets, including Harper’s Bazaar, Grazia, Refinery29 and Cosmopolitan, compared the look to Cher’s at the 1974 Grammys (pictured)

Her recent travels have also included the wedding of French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, his longtime love Marco Maestri.

Dua joined a star-studded guest list, including French fashionista Jeanne Damas at the Chateau de Bonneval in southern France.

Simon, who founded the celebrity fashion line Jacquemus, started dating Marco in 2018 and got engaged to him last year.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Shaynna Blaze reacts to…

Merry

Daniel Holmes prepares for his upcoming…

Merry

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum stun at…

Merry
1 of 3,804

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More