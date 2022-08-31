Cher, 76, replies to tweet calling Dua Lipa, 27, ‘the Cher of our generation’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cher brazenly responded to a tweet that compared her to pop star Dua Lipa, who is nearly half a century younger than her.

A fan on Twitter wrote: “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation” about a clip of Dua that bears a clear physical resemblance to the older pop act.

In response to the comment, Cher, who celebrated her 76th birthday in May, wrote: “How many years is there in a generation” with a thinking emoji.

Wow: Cher (left) brazenly responded to a tweet that compared her to pop star Dua Lipa (right), who is nearly half a century younger than her.

The big questions: A fan on Twitter wrote, “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation,” to which Cher replied, “How many years are there in a generation” with a thinking emoji

Dua’s clip from the original tweet was filmed at the Grammys last year, where she wore a revealing Butterfly-patterned Versace dress.

A range of outlets including: Harper’s Bazaar, thank you, Refinery29 and cosmopolitan compared the look to Cher’s at the 1974 Grammys.

Cher shone at the 1974 Grammy Awards in a stunning ensemble with a butterfly headpiece in the same colors as Dua’s 2021 Grammy look.

There it is: Dua’s clip from the original tweet was filmed at the Grammys last year, where she wore a revealing Butterfly-patterned Versace dress

This summer, it emerged that Cher had collaborated with Versace on her own fashion line, which, of course, has come to be called Chersace.

Meanwhile, in another notable connection to the Turn Back Time singer, Dua was named the face of Versace just a year earlier.

Cher’s new tweet comes just a week after Dua celebrated her 27th birthday with a whirlwind vacation that took her through Ibiza.

There it is: A slew of outlets, including Harper’s Bazaar, Grazia, Refinery29 and Cosmopolitan, compared the look to Cher’s at the 1974 Grammys (pictured)

Her recent travels have also included the wedding of French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, his longtime love Marco Maestri.

Dua joined a star-studded guest list, including French fashionista Jeanne Damas at the Chateau de Bonneval in southern France.

Simon, who founded the celebrity fashion line Jacquemus, started dating Marco in 2018 and got engaged to him last year.