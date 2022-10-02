Cher, 76, cuts a stylish figure in an all-black ensemble and quirky hat at Paris Fashion Week

<!–

She stormed the catwalk at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week.

And after her star turn on the runway, Cher, 76, was seen on Saturday’s Ann Demeulemeester show looking effortlessly chic.

The singer cut a stylish figure as she took a seat in the star-studded front row on Saturday afternoon.

The music icon opted for an all-black look with a long coat layered over smart trousers and a baggy blouse.

She completed the outfit with a quirky hat and slipped her feet on sky-high platform heels.

The hitmaker of If I Could Turn Back Time enhanced her youthful look with a flawless layer of makeup and styled her locks in soft waves.

She walked arm in arm with a male companion before sitting down next to singer Halsey, 28.

The singer wore a long leather jacket dress for the show that she paired with knee-high boots.

The hitmaker without me opted for a gothic makeup look and a red, pillared lip and wore her hair in a wetlook style.

Modelling: Cher (pictured in 1978) proved she has as sensational fashion sense as ever as she was known for her show-stopping modeling looks in her early fame

Ann Demeulemeester was launched in 1985 by Ann Verhelst and is best known for her leather designs.

The brand has dressed the likes of Pj Harvey and rocker Patti Smith.

It comes after the close of the Balmain show and was joined on the catwalk by designer Olivier Rousteing, 36.

The pair beamed for the audience as they hugged each other and took in the incredible atmosphere.

The singer was stunned as she showed her stuff in front of the star-studded crowd in a pair of black leather platform boots.

Cher styled her long dark locks in luxurious waves as they flowed down her bust from a center parting.

The hitmaker took the runway with a bold metallic eyeshadow and a swipe of shimmery red lipstick.

“Just had the best time on stage, felt amazing,” Cher tweeted shortly after the show.