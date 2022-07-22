Chemists unlock secrets of molten salts

Computer chemist Yu Shi of the University of Cincinnati. Credit: Andrew Higley, University of Cincinnati



A chemist at the University of Cincinnati has devised a new way to study the thermodynamic properties of molten salts, which are used in many nuclear and solar energy applications.

UC College of Arts and Sciences research associate and computational chemist Yu Shi and his collaborators developed a new simulation method to calculate free energy using deep learning artificial intelligence.

Molten salt is salt that is heated to high temperatures where it becomes liquid. UC researchers studied sodium chloride, commonly known as table salt. Shi said molten salt has properties that make it a valuable medium for cooling systems in nuclear power plants. In solar towers, they can be used to transfer heat or store energy.

Paradoxically, while salt is an insulator, molten salt conducts electricity.

“Melted salts are stable at high temperatures and can hold a lot of energy in the liquid state,” Shi said. “They have good thermodynamic properties. That makes them a good energy storage material for concentrated solar power plants. And they can be used as a coolant in nuclear reactors.”

Published in the journal Royal Society of Chemistry Chemical Sciencesthe study could help researchers investigate the corrosion these salts can cause in metal containers such as those found in next-generation nuclear reactors.

The study provides a reliable approach to study the conversion of dissolved gas into vapor into molten salts, allowing engineers to understand the effect of various impurities and solutes (the substance dissolved in a solution) on corrosion. Shi said it will also help researchers study the release of potentially toxic gas into the atmosphere, which will be extremely useful for fourth-generation molten salt nuclear reactors.

“We used our quasi-chemical theory and our deep neural network, which we trained using data generated by quantum simulations, to model the solvation thermodynamics of molten salt with chemical accuracy,” Shi said.

Study co-author Thomas Beck is a former chief of UC’s Department of Chemistry and now works as the section chief of scientific engagement for Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. Beck said molten salts don’t expand when heated, unlike water which can create extreme pressure at high temperatures.

“The pressure in a nuclear reactor is skyrocketing. That’s the difficulty of reactor design — it leads to more risks and higher costs,” he said.

Researchers turned to UC’s Advanced Research Computing Center and the Ohio Supercomputer Center to run the simulations.

“At Oak Ridge, we have the world’s fastest supercomputer, so our experiment here would take less time,” Beck said. “But on typical supercomputers, it can take weeks or months to run these quantum simulations.”

The research team also included Stephen Lam of the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

“It’s important to have accurate models of these salts. We were the first group to calculate the free energy of sodium chloride at high temperature in liquid and compare it to previous experiments,” Beck said. “So we’ve proven it to be a useful technique.”

In 2020, Shi and Beck established a free energy scale for single ion hydration using quasi-chemical theory and quantum mechanical simulations of the sodium ion in water in a study published in the magazine PNAS. It was the first solvation free-energy calculation for the charged solute using quantum mechanics, Shi said.

Beck said molten salts will be important for the development of new energy sources — perhaps even fusion energy one day.

“They suggest using molten salts as a coating coolant for the high temperature reactor,” he said. “But merger is further down the road.”

More information:

Yu Shi et al, Deep neural network based quantum simulations and quasichemical theory for accurate modeling of molten salt thermodynamics, Chemical Sciences (2022). Yu Shi et al, Deep neural network based quantum simulations and quasichemical theory for accurate modeling of molten salt thermodynamics,(2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2SC02227C

Provided by the University of Cincinnati





