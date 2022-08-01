Chelsee Healey shows off her figure in red bikini… after detailing racist abuse her daughter gets

Chelsee Healey showed off her stunning figure on Monday when she did a yoga session on the beach while on holiday in Palma, Spain.

The Hollyoaks actress, 33, looked incredible when she was first spotted since details of the racist abuse she and her five-year-old daughter Coco received online.

She slipped into a red patterned bikini for the session that showcased her luscious cleavage and taut stomach.

Unbelievable: Chelsee Healey showed off her stunning figure on Monday when she was caught doing a yoga session on the beach while on holiday in Palma, Spain

Chelsee shielded her eyes from the sun’s glare behind black sunglasses.

Her blond locks were let down to ripple in the ocean breeze as she walked along the surf.

She stretched in some difficult poses, which emphasized her curves, while practicing with a yoga teacher.

Looks good: The Hollyoaks actress, 33, looked incredible when she was first spotted since giving details about the racial abuse she and her five-year-old daughter Coco are receiving online

The outing comes after Chelsee heartbreakingly revealed that her daughter Coco is the victim of racial abuse by vicious trolls on social media.

The soap star shared how her little girl has been getting nasty comments online since she was born, but revealed she is trying to ignore the abuse.

Chelsee, who had her daughter with ex Jack Malloy, was also recently rocked by the death of her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean after a horror car accident in Turkey.

Peachy: She turned around at one point to show off her shapely butt

Fashion Ahead: She slipped into a patterned red bikini for the session that showed off her roomy cleavage and tight tummy

Speaking about the horrific comments directed at her young daughter, Chelsee said: “My daughter is being sent racist insults through social media.

“I’ve been getting a lot of messages about Coco. It’s no fun when it comes to an innocent child. It’s heartbreaking. But I try not to respond back. I’m not having fun with it.’

During an interview with the Daily star on Sunday, Chelcee also detailed the abuse she herself is receiving, revealing that she received “a lot of hate” when she appeared on Strictly.

Stylish: Chelsee shielded her eyes from the sun’s glare behind black sunglasses

Stunning: Her blonde locks were let down to ripple in the ocean breeze as she walked along the surf

Strike a pose: She stretched into some difficult poses, emphasizing her curves, while practicing with a yoga teacher

Chelcee, who was branded a ‘hippo’ by trolls, said: ‘I have quite thick skin. But if they send stuff about your kid, it’s a whole different game.”

“If they go out of their way to say something mean about someone, they’re the ones with the problem.”

Chelcee admitted she no longer searches for herself when she appears on TV shows and chooses to ignore snide comments.

Horrible: The outing that comes after Chelsee heartbreakingly revealed that her daughter Coco is the victim of racial abuse by vicious social media trolls

The soap star revealed that there is a contact person the Hollyoaks cast can talk to if they need further support.

Chelsee first spoke about online bullies targeting Coco when she was just two years old. She was embarrassed by the vile posts on Twitter after racists called her toddler a “black monkey.”

Chelsee shared a screenshot of a sample message she received calling the abuse “disgusting.”

Cruel: The soap star shared how her little girl has been getting nasty comments online since birth, but revealed she’s trying to ignore the abuse

The troll’s message was: ‘Right sl*t, isn’t it? Daughter is a black monkey.’

Chelsee tweeted a message next to it, saying, “You know what, I get nasty messages all day, mostly about me!

“I’m a big girl, I can handle that, but saying something so disgusting about my beautiful, innocent baby upsets me, especially when there’s nothing you can do to protect them from people’s mean words.”

Tragic: Chelsee, who had her daughter with ex Jack Malloy, was also recently rocked by the death of her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean after a horror car accident in Turkey

Trolls: During an interview with the Daily Star on Sunday, Chelcee also talked about the abuse she gets herself, revealing that she got “a lot of hate” when she was on Strictly

She added that she was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement to share the abuse.

She said, ‘I want to post because of the movement that’s happening right now! Racism is real, but so is BLM.’

Chelsee welcomed Coco in July 2017 with her flashing light Jack, whom she broke up with shortly after.