Chelsea’s new signing Kalidou Koulibaly says Romelu Lukaku lacked ‘confidence’ in the Premier League

Chelsea’s summer recruit Kalodou Koulibaly suggests Romelu Lukaku struggled in the Premier League due to a lack of ‘confidence’.

The 31-year-old centre-back made a move to Stamford Bridge from Serie A earlier this summer, before Lukaku made the reverse move when he secured a loan to Inter Milan.

Koulibaly, who knows Lukaku well from their time playing against each other in Italy, suggests there may have been issues in the Belgian’s ‘private life’ that have sparked discord on the pitch.

Kalidou Koulibaly says Romelu Lukaku lacked ‘confidence’ for Chelsea last season

Lukaku scored just eight goals after securing a £97.5million club record in the summer

During his press conference on Wednesday, the former Napoli defender said: “Romelu is a good player, a nice player, a talented player.

“He is very strong and I was used to playing against him in Italy – I think he didn’t like playing against me!

“Last year he may not have had the confidence he needed to play the way he wanted. Maybe something else, I don’t know.

“Football isn’t just about the pitch, it’s your private life and everything else, so maybe it didn’t work out for him here.”

Koulibaly (L) fights Lukaku in Coppa Italia two years ago during his time with Napoli

Lukaka completed a club record £97.5million to Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer – but was unable to adjust to Premier League life after scoring just eight league goals before returning to Italy this summer.

Looking ahead to this year, Koulibaly said: “We have a lot of talent, a lot of good players, a lot of winners, a lot of experienced players, a lot of young players. I wish Lukaku a good season, but I wish Chelsea a better season.”

The Blues are already looking for a replacement for Lukaku after negotiating with Barcelona over a transfer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea have already taken over from Raheem Sterling, but Thomas Tuchel is keen to add another striker to his ranks following Lukaku’s departure.