Chelsea’s massive staff exodus under Boehly continues as head physiotherapist Laurent leaves club

Chelsea’s exodus off the pitch continued with the departure of long-serving chief physiotherapist Thierry Laurent from the club in another big change at their medical ward.

Chelsea bids farewell to Laurent, who is leaving Chelsea after 17 years, and medical director Dr. Paco Biosca follows, who was in his post for 11 years, on leaving the Stamford Bridge club.

Laurent’s departure will be the latest in a growing list of notable Chelsea departures since their takeover by the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium.

They will make their own arrangements in reforming Chelsea’s medical department, along with other parts of the club, after their purchase.

Laurent arrived at Chelsea in 2005 with an impressive resume after working 15 years at the French national football center Clairefontaine.

He was the French physio at the 1996 Olympics and between 1997 and 2005 for a second stint between 2012 and 2014, as part of a draft that went to seven major international tournaments.

He was initially responsible for looking after Chelsea’s first-team players on his arrival in 2005, before becoming chief physiotherapist in 2014.

Chelsea’s new owners undertook a 100-day review following their takeover at the end of last season and manager Thomas Tuchel was the biggest casualty, having been sacked earlier this month, just seven games into the season.

Over the summer, chairman Bruce Buck, influential director Marina Granovskaia and technical and performance adviser were among the members of the Chelsea hierarchy to leave, resulting in Boehly serving as chairman and interim sports director and co-controlling owner.

Head of International Scouting Scott McLachlan also went for a new challenge early this month, although he had decided to look for a new challenge before Chelsea changed hands.

Last week there were other significant changes along with Dr. Biosca, with Commercial Director Damian Willoughby being fired and the departure of respected Communications Director Steve Atkins was also announced following his appointment as McCLaren Racing’s new Chief Communications Officer.