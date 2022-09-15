Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga is open to learning more about Todd Boehly’s All-Star game idea

Kepa Arrizabalaga is open to hearing more about Todd Boehly’s All-Star game idea and supported himself to start in goal if it ever went through.

Chelsea owner Boehly divided opinion this week by proposing that the Premier League would introduce an American-style North-South clash to raise money for the entire English football pyramid.

Kepa said, ‘I heard something, but I didn’t look too much. I think Todd said something.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (pictured) open to hearing more about Todd Boehly’s All-Star game idea

Boehly made the suggestion during a speech at the New York SALT conference on Tuesday

“It’s a very different idea. I think we should know a little more about it. It’s just in NBA.

‘I’m in the goal. [It] Should be a big game. There are many great players in this league, North-South. We shall see. But it could be another idea, but I don’t know at what point we can play this game. So we see.’

Boehly brought up the idea at a conference in New York on Tuesday, saying: “Ultimately, I hope the Premier League learns a bit of a lesson from American sport and really starts figuring out, why don’t we do a bottom four tournament? sports teams, why isn’t there an All-Star game?

‘There is talk of more money for the pyramid; in the MLB All-Star game, we made $200 million on a Monday and a Tuesday this year.

And Chelsea’s £72m goalkeeper has backed himself to start in goal if it ever went through

“So we think we can play a North-to-South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needs, pretty easily.”

Boehly said he had suggested the idea to some of his Premier League counterparts.

“Everyone likes the idea of ​​more revenue for the league,” he said of their response. “I think there’s a real cultural aspect, I think there’s going to be evolution.”