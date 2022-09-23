Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher not giving up on his England World Cup dream just yet after being dropped

Conor Gallagher has not given up hope of forcing his way into England’s World Cup squad after talks with Gareth Southgate.

The four-cap midfielder was demoted to the Under-21s this month but played a starring role during their win in Italy on Thursday night.

Southgate chose the likes of James Ward-Prowse over Gallagher for the final internationals before Qatar, leaving the Chelsea man with an uphill task.

Conor Gallagher is not giving up on his dream of playing in the Qatar World Cup in November

Gareth Southgate chose James Ward-Prowse (pictured) over Gallagher in his England squad

“Obviously you can say it was tough not being part of the squad in this camp,” Gallagher said.

‘But I took it on the chin. Gareth spoke to me and said what I need to do to give myself the best chance of making the squad.

‘These were the things you would expect. Just regular football that performs well consistently, that’s the main stuff. I am very happy and grateful that he said that. I will work as hard as I can and try to impress him to give myself the best chance.’

Under-21 manager Lee Carsley has praised Gallagher’s application over the past week. Others have sulked at falling from the seniors in the past, but Gallagher has remained committed.

“It’s always an honor to play for England, whether it’s in the seniors or for the U21s,” Gallagher added.

England U21 coach Lee Carsley (pictured) praised Gallagher’s application in training

‘The best thing for me is to show a good attitude. Of course it (a good attitude) makes a difference and it looks good on paper.

‘But I really want to do well for the U21s and do well for Lee and help the team as much as I can. I’m part of the squad and here to do well and to help win the games.’ Gallagher will feature when the Young Lions host Germany on Tuesday and will then battle for Graham Potter’s attention at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s been tough because he’s been thrown straight in with important games,” said the 22-year-old. – It has also been a tough start to the season.

– He seems like a really nice guy and a really good coach. Everyone at Chelsea is excited to work with him. Hopefully it’s a fresh start and I can start playing a little more regularly. That’s what my goal is.’