Chelsea Women 3-1 West Ham Women: The Blues come from behind to seal home win
Chelsea Women 3-1 West Ham Women: Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr and Millie Bright all make it onto the scoresheet as the Blues come from behind to secure their second consecutive Super League win
- West Ham took the lead with an early goal from Dangy Brynjarsdottir
- Chelsea hit back shortly before half-time via midfielder Fran Kirby
- After the break they took control with Sam Kerr and Millie Bright scoring
- Lauren James missed a late penalty but Chelsea still ambled to victory
Chelsea took back-to-back league victories as they came from behind on Wednesday to beat West Ham 3-1.
West Ham took a shocking lead in the third minute via Dagny Brynjarsdottir, but Fran Kirby celebrated her recall from England by leveling Chelsea five minutes before half time.
Emma Hayes’ side showed their class in the second half as Sam Kerr gave them the lead in the 58th minute, and Millie Bright gave the defending champions extra breathing room by finding the net four minutes later. The Blues had a golden opportunity to add a fourth goal, but Lauren James was awarded a late penalty from Mackenzie Arnold.
More to follow…
Sam Kerr (L) celebrates scoring Chelsea’s second goal that put the Blues ahead of the game