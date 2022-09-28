Chelsea Women 3-1 West Ham Women: The Blues come from behind to seal home win

Chelsea took back-to-back league victories as they came from behind on Wednesday to beat West Ham 3-1.

West Ham took a shocking lead in the third minute via Dagny Brynjarsdottir, but Fran Kirby celebrated her recall from England by leveling Chelsea five minutes before half time.

Emma Hayes’ side showed their class in the second half as Sam Kerr gave them the lead in the 58th minute, and Millie Bright gave the defending champions extra breathing room by finding the net four minutes later. The Blues had a golden opportunity to add a fourth goal, but Lauren James was awarded a late penalty from Mackenzie Arnold.

