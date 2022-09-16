Chelsea will ‘rival Manchester United and Liverpool in the transfer race to sign Jude Bellingham’

Chelsea will face Manchester United and Liverpool in the transfer race next summer to sign Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world after excelling in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has identified Bellingham as one of his top targets ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

According to The sunChelsea are looking for some of the most talented youngsters in the world for the 2023-2024 season.

Boehly – who spent £271 million on new signings this summer – is said to be a big fan of the England international.

He and Chelsea’s new manager Graham Potter are eager to secure the 19-year-old’s services next summer.

However, they will face stiff competition for the Dortmund midfielder – who will cost more than £100million.

Sportsmail previously reported how Liverpool had identified the Borussia Dortmund and England star as the key piece of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield puzzle.

The German manager said he was a big fan of Bellingham and was interested in signing the 19-year-old over the summer period.

However, Dortmund were unwilling to sell Bellingham as they had just sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

As a result, Klopp’s plans to recruit Bellingham for the 2022-2023 Premier League campaign were thwarted.

Nevertheless, it is believed that Bellingham could be sold in the summer of 2023 as Dortmund braces for interest.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (R) is also interested in signing the 19-year-old star next summer

However, he will have to fight it out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (R)

Liverpool are hoping to be at the top of the list as Bellingham thinks about his future for next season.

The Reds hired central midfielder Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus on the day of the deadline, but he is considered a stopover while they wait for Bellingham.

Therefore, Liverpool have room for the 19-year-old, but they will have to fend off Manchester United’s interest in closing a deal.

Erik ten Hag is interested in signing Bellingham because he would like to strengthen United’s midfielder.

Bellingham (right) is in good form for Dortmund under manager Edin Terzic (left)

The Red Devils had hoped to secure the services of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, but were unable to do so.

However, they managed to capture Christian Eriksen, but the 30-year-old star is coming to the back of his career.

Manchester United also paid £70 million to take Casemiro’s services away from Real Madrid. But the Brazilian has yet to fully settle into the team.

However, it remains to be seen where Bellingham will choose to play his football for the 2023-2024 campaign.

Bellingham’s market value could skyrocket if he plays a vital role for England at the World Cup

When asked ahead of Dortmund’s clash with Manchester City, Bellingham said: “The club have done a lot for me and made me feel very welcome since I first came and given me the opportunities to develop even further.

“Looking beyond that and into the future would be disrespectful.”

Bellingham’s market value could skyrocket if he plays a starring role for England at the World Cup in Qatar.

The 19-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate’s roster earlier this week and many believe he could start alongside Declan Rice in November.