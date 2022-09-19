Chelsea: What problems does Graham Potter needs to address over the international break?

He may have showered his players with praise, but Graham Potter will already be aware of the issues that need to be addressed at Chelsea following their disappointing 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday night.

The new boss got his Blues reign off to an encouraging start, with the likes of Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling impressing in a spirited first half hour that should at least have produced the opening goal.

It was Sterling who finally found it just after half-time, slotting home a neat finish from inside the box to break the deadlock, only for Salzburg to capitalize on a Thiago Silva brace to level just 15 minutes from time.

Graham Potter’s first game for Chelsea ended in a 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg

The new Blues boss will now be aware of the problems he has to solve at Stamford Bridge

In the end, Chelsea were forced to settle for a point, leaving them rooted to the bottom of Champions League Group E – and the draw would have been an eye-opening one for Potter.

Although he was quick to praise his new side for ‘giving everything’ and ‘attacking well’, the former Brighton manager will know he has a number of issues to work on in the upcoming international break.

Sports mail have taken a closer look at Potter’s biggest areas of concern at Chelsea after his first game in charge.

Maintain the intensity

From the first whistle on Wednesday night, Chelsea’s increased intensity and speed of play was evident to all.

Under most of Potter’s predecessors, the Blues have been unproductive and boring to watch at times, sending supporters to sleep with endless sideways passes while failing to capitalize on superior possession.

But in the opening 30 minutes against Salzburg, it was clear that Potter’s side were looking to move the ball forward quickly and aggressively, sending incisive passes into the feet of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Kai Havertz and building attacks from there.

Chelsea had more intensity and moved the ball with more speed in the first 30 minutes

Raheem Sterling was involved in some nice attacking play early on for Potter’s side

They enjoyed complete dominance of the ball and were positive about using it. Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Sterling and Mount enjoyed some neat interplay at times and if not for a lack of end product – which we’ll get to – the hosts could have gone into the break with two or three goals to their credit.

Although towards the end of the first half, Chelsea let their intensity drop as the game ran into the interval and this continued at the other end of it. Sterling’s strike came early after the break, but from that point onwards the Blues slept into a slump and could not have had many complaints when Noah Okafor equalised.

They had let the visitors back into the game in the second half and failed to create many clear-cut chances until it was time to roll the dice in search of a late winner.

Had Chelsea attacked with the same pace and precision as the first 30 minutes throughout, Sterling’s opener would probably have been built upon.

Instead, Salzburg arrived late and the West London club had blown another lead. Potter’s predecessor Thomas Tuchel saw his side do the same against Tottenham and Southampton earlier this term, while West Ham were also denied a crucial late leveler against them thanks to a controversial VAR decision.

One of Potter’s biggest tasks will be to ensure that Chelsea maintain focus and grip on the games to avoid letting teams in again.

But they failed to maintain it over the course of the 90 minutes and Salzburg’s equalizer was no surprise

Improve finishing

The best way to end games is, of course, to stick the ball into the back of the net. And for all their ball dominance on Wednesday night, it speaks volumes that Chelsea only managed to do so once in 90 minutes here.

Unfortunately, this is becoming a regular theme for the Blues, who feel they are scoring a goal for every 10 chances they have these days.

Under both Tuchel and Frank Lampard, exciting performances were rarely rewarded with the abundance of goals they warranted, with a crop of inconsistent forwards proving far too sloppy in front of goal far too often.

And Potter witnessed this lack of end product as early as his first game in charge. Havertz squandered a great chance to open the scoring by sending a free header into the back of a Salzburg player early on. Mount also dragged an effort from the edge of the box wide.

Even after Okafor had brought the Austrian side level, substitutes Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja should have done better with two brilliant chances to win it late on.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a chance after five minutes but his lobbed effort was off target

Potter’s side will need to be more clinical in front of goal if they are to go further in the competition

The new head coach’s home debut could have been much more straightforward

The statistics speak for themselves. In Wednesday’s draw, Chelsea registered a total of 17 shots, of which only four were on target and one produced a goal. For a side with aspirations of going to the latter stages of this competition, these numbers are simply not good enough.

Ahead of their next outing against Crystal Palace on October 1, Potter should overload his players with both close and long-range shooting drills to improve their effectiveness in the final third.

The Blues boss admitted as much in his post-match interview, saying: ‘They had a lot of blocks and we didn’t finish well all the time. We must dust ourselves down. The application was fantastic. We’re getting better.’

Midfield dilemma

Chelsea’s sub-par second half was nonetheless a product of their own complacency or diminished intensity. The decision by Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle to introduce Lucas Gourna-Douath at the break was inspired as the athletic teenager gave his side some much-needed legs in the middle of the park.

The away side began to frustrate the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in possession and overwhelmed Potter’s midfield, which lacked an anchor to shield Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta at the back.

Lucas Gourna-Douath’s introduction exposed Jorginho’s lack of physicality in midfield

Chelsea miss N’Golo Kante’s engine and do not have a suitable replacement as an anchor

This was noticeable during Salzburg’s equaliser, as Gourna-Douath was able to break forward and drop Dijon Kameri down the right with ease, before the latter teed up Okafor in the box after Silva failed with a rash, needless toil.

As Gourna-Douath advanced, Jorginho was caught in no man’s land, seemingly thinking of Kameri over his shoulder, but had N’Golo Kante been in the same position, his Frenchman would likely have been closed down and dislodged.

Chelsea miss a fit and fire Kante’s presence at the heart of their midfield, especially given Jorginho’s lack of defensive quality and physicality. The injured star looked back to his best in last month’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham, covering every blade of grass as he so typically does and providing the platform for Jorginho to execute his passing game.

There is nothing Potter can do in terms of recruitment until January with the window now closed, but he needs to find a solution to the Blues’ midfield dilemma when Kante is unavailable.

Especially when deploying a four-man backline when out of possession, a defensive-minded midfielder guarding it is essential to prevent similar counter-attacks from scorching them in the future.

Loan signing Denis Zakaria is capable of acting as an anchor, while Trevoh Chalobah could even be used there if needed. Yet the scarce options at their disposal make the call to send Ethan Ampadu out on loan a puzzling one.

If he is not happy with the midfielders in his ranks, Potter should consider returning to Chelsea’s usual 3-4-3 setup to avoid being similarly overrun.