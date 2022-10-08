Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE: Costa starts for visitors as Sterling and James benched

Diego Costa returns to Stamford Bridge today as Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League.

The forward had a great spell in West London with the Blues, winning the league twice, and now he’s back to help the Old Gold win again.

Wolves are the lowest scorers in the league, sacking Bruno Lage after a 2-0 defeat to West Ham last weekend, with Julen Lopetegui in the running to replace him.

Meanwhile, Blues boss Graham Potter is looking for his third win in a week after triumphing over Crystal Palace and AC Milan.

The Blues were unconvincing against Palace, but Conor Gallagher’s late screamer secured the three points while they were clinical against the Serie A champions.

But Chelsea have failed to beat Wolves in the last four league meetings, so they will try to finish that streak on Saturday.

Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge starts at 3 p.m.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Jorginho, Mount, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Mendy, Kovacic, Aubameyang, Sterling, Broja, Chilwell, Ziyech, James, Chukwuemeka

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Jonny, Nunes, Moutinho, Traore, Guedes, Podence, Costa

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Hwang, Mosquera, Ronan, Hodge, Bueno, Campbell

