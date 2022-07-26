Chelsea unveil a mural for new signing Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge

Raheem Sterling may have signed for Chelsea less than two weeks ago, but he already has a mural on Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s official social media accounts have shared the image of the former Manchester City star celebrating in Chelsea’s colors, in a mural planted on the stadium’s West Stand.

The £50m signing will be able to get a good look at his mural when the Blues play their first home game of the new season against Premier League rivals Tottenham on 14 August.

Chelsea have unveiled a mural of the new £50m signing Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge

The mural of ex-Manchester City star Sterling is on the West Stand on Stamford Bridge

Born in Jamaica, Sterling moved to London at the age of five, where he grew up and played for Queens Park Rangers in their academy – before transferring to Liverpool at the age of 15.

On Chelsea’s Twitter account, they shared the mural’s image along with the caption “back on home soil,” a reference to the English star’s move to London.

Sterling enjoyed a very successful seven-year spell at the Etihad, winning four Premier League titles, as well as a host of domestic cup trophies.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are hoping Sterling can have a similar impact at Stamford Bridge as the Blues try to close the gap on rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Sterling will make his home debut at Stamford Bridge against Tottenham on August 14

He made his debut from the bench in a penalty shoot-out defeat to MLS side Charlotte FC, before making his first start in their 4-0 thump against Arsenal on their tour of the United States.

Chelsea have one preseason game left against Udinese before they start their Premier League campaign against Frank Lampard’s Everton on August 6.

Sterling has scored 131 goals in 339 appearances during his time at the Etihad, and without a notable number nine at Stamford Bridge, this season will be heavily relied on goals at Chelsea.

However, some fans felt it was too early for Sterling to get a mural on Stamford Bridge

Others supported the gesture and hope Sterling will make a big impact this season

While fans are raving about his signing, there has been mixed reaction to his hero’s welcome mural.

Matt Bentley commented, ‘Are we serious? I’m a big fan of Raheem, but we can’t put him on walls right now?’

Another fan said it was ‘too early’ for Chelsea to put up a mural of Sterling on Stamford Bridge.

However, other fans loved what they saw, and one fan said, ‘What a painting! Welcome to the Raheem Bridge.

“Hopefully you’ll score 20+ goals and 20+ assists this season and to go!”