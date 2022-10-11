Chelsea Tractor-hating mother-of-three, 62, reveals she secretly lets air out of the tyres of SUVs

<!–

A Chelsea Tractor-hating mom of three has revealed she’s secretly letting air out of SUV tires as a reward for her neighborhood’s pollution.

The 62-year-old, who asked not to be named, claimed to have vented from 80 different cars in west London – and doesn’t mind if she gets caught.

The writer, volunteer and film worker has had enough of the cars that ‘impress’ her and has taken ‘destructive’ action.

Her hatred of big cars started when she ‘couldn’t believe’ how many 4×4 cars she saw on London’s roads.

The woman from near Battersea, south London, revealed that she has been caught red-handed by the car owners before, but has so far avoided getting into trouble. MyLondon reports.

“I’d say I’ve deflated 80 different cars so far. I don’t want to do it and I don’t enjoy it, but it’s an extreme reaction born of desperation,” she said.

“If the government doesn’t do anything, what else can we do?”

The woman recalled how she started deflating tires about ten years ago after realizing that small Smart Cars would not be the future of travel.

Instead, she got angry about the “unnecessary size” of cars that got “bigger and bigger.”

“The cars are emitting carbon and polluting the area around me and there’s nothing I can do about it,” she said.

She claimed to have released air from 80 different cars in West London. Pictured: A car that Tire Extinguishers has previously deflated

“They are forced on me and I thought long and hard about what I could do about it. Then I heard about the Tire Extinguisher movement.’

The Tire Extinguisher group is notorious for simply deflating the tires of large vehicles in a fight against climate change.

Not afraid of going to jail, the mother labels SUV drivers “aggressive” and “selfish” and likens them to smokers.

She has even called for a ban on SUVs such as smoking indoors.

Despite the fact that deflating tires is technically criminal harm, she wants to continue until “the government notices.”

She has considered the risk of a driver being injured, but believes SUVs are more dangerous.

After trying to make a difference by sticking leaflets on car windshields, she quickly decided that more would be needed.

The 62-year-old now uses her commute to unscrew the caps from the tires as she tries to make a point.

The woman believes that SUVs are driving climate change and despite being caught a few times, this has not stopped her from continuing.

She described being confronted by a man after she was caught with her hand on the tire cap of his car.

She claims he told her he “understands where I’m coming from” after she explained her reasoning.

Tire extinguishers try to attract more followers every day. Their website states: “If you repeatedly deflate tires and encourage others to do the same, the minor inconvenience of a flat tire becomes a gigantic obstacle to driving huge killer vehicles through our streets.”