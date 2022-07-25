Chelsea: Todd Boehly’s $4.25bn takeover is already on rocky ground 

LA Dodgers Owner Boehly Wants Recent Problems to Just Be Teething Problems

Boss Thomas Tuchel criticized his players for ‘lack of dedication’

The Blues suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Florida Cup

Todd Boehly’s $4.25 billion takeover of Premier League giants Chelsea has come full circle with the Blues heading to the owner’s home for season preparation.

But their preparations have created some turbulence. Thomas Tuchel’s side underperformed here in the States just as Boehly and Co wanted to show off their exciting new project.

They won their first game, a 2-1 win over Club America, but have since lost to Charlotte in a penalty shootout and were thrashed by England rivals Arsenal last weekend.

Boehly promised new faces and he began to perform with the arrival of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling for $57.4 million and the signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly for $41 million.

But with some still looking for the exit – they’ve already lost centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen – there was a feeling that the Blues may still be off the pace. Recent showings have only heightened that concern and heightened the fear.

Chelsea was under Roman Abramovich’s control for 19 years, so teething troubles can be expected, but things won’t unravel until two weeks after the start of the season.

Boss Tuchel has already called his players and said: ‘We were absolutely not competitive.

“The worrying thing is the level of commitment, physically and mentally… it was much higher for Arsenal than for us.

“(There was) a level of mental engagement that we lacked because we have a lot of players thinking about leaving and looking at their options.

“We got sanctions and players left us. We know some players are trying to leave us and this is where it is.”

Saying goodbye to both Christensen and Rudiger on free transfers did not only cause Chelsea a financial setback.

Losing such strong players in defense understandably disrupted the backline on the pitch at the start of the season, increasing the pressure on Koulibaly to play seamlessly.

Chelsea would be forgiven for showing the occasional rusty performance at this stage given the changes at the club, but a lack of commitment to the cause is a glaring concern.

Turmoil in the Stamford Bridge dressing room first came to light over Christmas when Romelu Lukaku revealed his unhappiness and desire to leave in a bombshell interview in Italy.

Boss Tuchel is already not happy with his players’ commitment as the problems pile up in front of him

The club hoped Belgium’s return to Inter would solve further problems, but Tuchel’s comments have shown that a few more players are willing to leave.

Despite flirting with moves for Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe and Nathan Ake, the Blues chiefs have yet to bring in a second centre-back, and 23-year-old Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr did very little against the Gunners to win the manager over. .

With options limited, Tuchel experimented with a four-man defense in pre-season, adding a system change to the growing list of things Chelsea need to work on ahead of the opening game against Everton.

Koulibaly and fellow Tent signing Sterling arguably impressed the most during the chaotic 4-0 defeat, easily surpassing the long-serving group of players.

Lukaku’s departure could pave the way for Timo Werner to take the lead at Chelsea again, but the German striker still looks stunned by his massive loss of form since his arrival in West London and doesn’t rule out a move.

The 26-year-old said “I could be happy anywhere” at the start of the US tour, dropping a hint that he’s open to a departure. Again, not the best timing.

Meanwhile, club veteran and full-back Cesar Azpilicueta has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Transfer speculation is an unwanted distraction for Tuchel, but it also increases the demands on Boehly to get reinforcements in both offense and defense.

Attacking midfielder Kai Havertz could take the lead if no more purchases are made. Whether Manchester United’s wanton Cristiano Ronaldo is the answer remains to be seen.

Chelsea will face ex-managers Frank Lampard and Antonio Conte in their first two games, both of whom will be desperate to wreak havoc on their former club.

Sports post revealed on Saturday that Boehly plans to sweat their net worth with radical TV rights and “superfans” plans as they seek to increase the fan experience and digital content in the competition.

Boehly’s Blues’ honeymoon is almost over. The LA Dodgers owner wants Chelsea’s pre-season woes to disappear once the 2022-23 term begins so his brand-new venture can take off.