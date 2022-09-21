Chelsea: Todd Boehly ‘doesn’t understand why Marina Granovskaia did not sign Aurelien Tchouameni’

Todd Boehly has questioned why Chelsea did not approach Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French midfielder moved to Real Madrid from Monaco this summer in a deal that could reach £88million.

Premier League side Chelsea were interested in Tchouameni last summer but instead settled for Saul Niguez on loan – a decision which has reportedly left new Blues owner Boehly confused.

According to Sportthe American tycoon – who replaced former owner Roman Abramovich in May – is confused as to why former transfer boss Marina Granovskaia, who has since left, opted out of the move.

The club reportedly had concerns about Tchouameni’s ability to contribute to the first team immediately.

Niguez arrived on transfer deadline day from Atletico Madrid but failed to impress, making just 10 league appearances, mostly from the bench, and scoring one goal.

Tchouameni, 22, is now impressing with Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos side, playing regularly at the bottom of midfield for the Champions League holders and for World Cup winners France.

Boehly sanctioned a lavish summer of spending at Stamford Bridge, with more than £270m spent on new players including Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly.

But the club have problems in midfield, with N’Golo Kante, 31, and 30-year-old Jorginho both in the final year of their contracts.