Chelsea: Todd Boehly ‘doesn’t understand why Marina Granovskaia did not sign Aurelien Tchouameni’
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly ‘doesn’t understand why former transfer boss Marina Granovskaia signed Saul Niguez over Aurelien Tchouameni last year’, with Blues facing midfield crisis as N’Golo Kante and Jorginho enter final year of contracts
- Todd Boehly ‘has questioned why Chelsea did not bid for Aurelien Tchouameni’
- The American tycoon, 49, took over from former owner Roman Abramovich in May
- Boehly spent more than £270m on new players in the summer window
- He is reportedly confused as to why the Blues turned down the chance to sign Tchouameni
- The French midfielder, 22, is now impressing at LaLiga champions Real Madrid
- Chelsea midfielders N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are in the final year of their deals
Todd Boehly has questioned why Chelsea did not approach Aurelien Tchouameni.
The French midfielder moved to Real Madrid from Monaco this summer in a deal that could reach £88million.
Premier League side Chelsea were interested in Tchouameni last summer but instead settled for Saul Niguez on loan – a decision which has reportedly left new Blues owner Boehly confused.
Todd Boehly has questioned why Chelsea did not approach Aurelien Tchouameni
The Premier League side considered a move for the French midfielder last summer but opted against the move, reportedly unsure of his ability to contribute to the first team immediately
According to Sportthe American tycoon – who replaced former owner Roman Abramovich in May – is confused as to why former transfer boss Marina Granovskaia, who has since left, opted out of the move.
The club reportedly had concerns about Tchouameni’s ability to contribute to the first team immediately.
Niguez arrived on transfer deadline day from Atletico Madrid but failed to impress, making just 10 league appearances, mostly from the bench, and scoring one goal.
And new Blues owner Boehly has been left baffled by former transfer boss Marina Granovskaia’s decision to ditch Tchouameni and loan flop Saul Niguez instead.
Tchouameni, 22, is now impressing with Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos side, playing regularly at the bottom of midfield for the Champions League holders and for World Cup winners France.
Boehly sanctioned a lavish summer of spending at Stamford Bridge, with more than £270m spent on new players including Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly.
But the club have problems in midfield, with N’Golo Kante, 31, and 30-year-old Jorginho both in the final year of their contracts.