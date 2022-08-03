Chelsea ‘to rival Real Madrid and Barcelona for Brazilian wonderkid Endrick’

Chelsea is said to have entered the race to sign Palmeiras’ 16-year-old Brazilian prodigy Endrick.

The west London club, looking to rebuild under manager Thomas Tuchel with the money from the new owners led by Todd Boehly, would like to compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona for the youngster.

According to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola, via Spanish publication Diario ASChelsea’s proposal was well received by the player and his family.

The young striker is said to have the two Spanish giants and Chelsea after him

Endrick has yet to secure his Copa Libertadores berth for Palmeiras, but it is already said he is eyeing a move to Europe.

If Chelsea beat the competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​they would have to loan him out until he turned 18 due to Brexit rules.

Real Madrid and Barcelona in particular have made it clear in recent years that they don’t like missing out on the next great talents from South America.

When Barcelona signed Neymar, Real Madrid tried to rival them and their signing of Vinicius Junior, who scored the winner in this year’s Champions League final, was brought in in response to that signing.

Endrick is of great importance to some of Europe’s top clubs after impressing in South America

Both clubs are said to be disappointed with missing out on Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus when he initially moved from Palmeiras to Manchester City.

The pursuit of Endrick is seemingly yet another signifier of the race to the bottom of top European clubs in search of the South American continent’s next best talent.

Endrick is said to have been nicknamed the ‘Wonderboy of Palmeiras’ due to his extraordinary goals in the various youth teams he played for.

If Endrick were to join Chelsea, he would be the next in an interesting line of Brazilians the club has replaced. The current squad features Thiago Silva and Kennedy, but previous notable players from the country include Alex, Ramires David Luiz, Oscar and Willian.