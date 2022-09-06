Chelsea takeover funds worth £2.5bn promised to Ukraine ‘are sat in Roman Abramovich’s bank’

<!–

About £2.5 billion in funds from the Chelsea Football Club sale have still not reached Ukrainians and are “in Roman Abramovich’s bank account” three months after the deal, a MP said today.

The Stamford Bridge club was sold after Abramovich – its former owner – was sanctioned as part of the UK’s efforts to attack Russian oligarchs and to pressure and isolate President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine.

US magnate Todd Boehly bought the West London outfit in May for £4.25 billion, with an expected £2.5 billion proceeds from the sale frozen in a UK bank account.

This would allow those funds to be funneled into a new charitable foundation to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

However, Labor MP Chris Bryant revealed today that the money had not been moved and was still owned by Abramovich.

A government minister said they could not comment on specific cases.

The Stamford Bridge club was sold earlier this year after owner Roman Abramovich (pictured) was sanctioned as part of the UK’s efforts to attack Russian oligarchs and pressure and isolate President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring their team’s second goal against West Ham on Saturday

The money would be funneled to a new charitable foundation to help victims of the war in Ukraine (pictured, a woman whose daughter and son-in-law died after a building was destroyed by Russian shelling)

Local resident Tamara, 71, cries in front of an apartment building destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol

Labor MP Chris Bryant revealed today that the money had not been moved and was still under Abramovich’s control

During a Q&A session with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in the House of Commons, Mr Bryant asked why it took “so long” to get the money to the people of Ukraine.

The Labor MP for Rhondda said: ‘One of the people being sanctioned in the UK is Roman Abramovich. Chelsea was sold on May 30, but the billions of pounds are in his bank account because the State Department has still not set up the fund so that the money can be given to the people of Ukraine.

‘Why is it taking so long at the Foreign Office? When will it be arranged?’

Foreign Minister Rehman Chishti said: “While I cannot comment on specific cases, I would say that 1,100 individuals, including 123 oligarchs and their relatives with global assets of £130 billion, more than 120 entities, including all subsidiaries that owned by these entities, and 19 Russian banks with global assets of about £940 billion, or more than 80 percent of the Russian banking sector, in conjunction with partners, more than 60 percent of Russia’s central bank foreign reserves, have been frozen.

“That shows our commitment to doing everything we can to hold them accountable, subject to our criteria set by this Parliament.”

“Nonsense,” Bryant yelled across the room in response.