Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech returns after more than a year out in Morocco’s win over Chile

Hakim Ziyech returned to Morocco after more than a year’s absence to help them to a 2-0 win over Chile in their World Cup warm-up at Espanyol’s Cornella-El Prat Stadium on Friday.

Sofiane Boufal scored a 66th-minute penalty after defender Paulo Diaz opened the scoring and debutant Abdelhamid Sabiri added another 12 minutes later in a winning start for coach Walid Regragui weeks after he was appointed Morocco coach.

It was the first of two warm-up matches in Spain for World Cup-bound Morocco, who next face Paraguay in Seville on Tuesday.

Hakim Ziyech returned to the Morocco side for the first time in a year in the Chile win

Morocco boss Vahid Halilhodzic had banished Ziyech after the Chelsea star was accused of faking injury to skip their 2021 friendlies

Ziyech had been left out of Morocco’s squad after being accused by former coach Vahid Halilhodzic last year of faking injury to skip playing friendlies in June 2021.

The impasse between the Chelsea striker and his national coach saw him miss out on the World Cup qualifying campaign and the Africa Cup of Nations finals at the start of the year.

But pressure on Halilhodzic to reinstate Ziyech in the team, and no reconciliation between the pair, led to the coach being sacked last month.

Regragui drafted Ziyech straight into the starting line-up on Friday, alongside Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui, who played for Morocco for the first time since November 2020.

Morocco will play at the World Cup in Qatar in Group F against Belgium, Canada and Croatia