Chelsea star Fran Kirby reveals Todd Boehly was left furious about women’s facilities

Fresh off a surprise summer with the Lionesses, Fran Kirby is fully focused on the upcoming season at Chelsea, having recently met new owner Todd Boehly.

Kirby played her part in England’s sensational win at the Women’s European Championships and is now seizing the opportunity to rack up even more silver this season with Chelsea.

Kirby is the club’s all-time goalscorer after joining Chelsea at the age of 22 for a then-British record amount from the youth side of Reading.

Fran Kirby aims for more silverware with Chelsea this season after success with England

Kirby was part of the Lionesses team that took the nation by storm with their Euro success

Now, at the age of 29, she has seen the transformation in women’s football and has been one of the leading figures in promoting the game as recent euros have seen record attendances.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly recently met Kirby

Along with fellow Chelsea star Mason Mount in a recent interview with The Times, Kirby highlighted how a recent meeting with Boehly stunned her as the American discussed plans for the women’s team and even labeled the women’s team facilities as not good enough.

“We were recently invited to the Stamford Bridge game and sat with Todd and met people on the board, and they just seemed super, super positive about women’s football and women’s sport in general,” Kirby said.

“They came to the facilities and said this is not acceptable for a club like Chelsea. We’ve always been working on it.

‘We had groans here and there when we had to get here at 7am to use the pool – I’m not a morning person! – but we’ve done things, won some trophies.’

Kirby (right) poses with England and Chelsea teammates Bethany England and Millie Bright

The American owner has not remained a silent spectator since buying the club from Roman Abramovich, instead dominated the headlines with his splash-the-cash approach.

Boehly has invested millions in the men’s squad so far, with Chelsea spending more in the transfer market than any other team, before firing Thomas Tuchel just days later before appointing Graham Potter.