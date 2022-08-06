Chelsea star Ben Chilwell jokes he is ‘exhausted’ after return from injury against Everton

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell was delighted to return to Premier League football after returning from injury in the Blues’ opening day win over Everton.

The England defender started his first game since he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in November – an injury that will rule him out for the rest of last season.

The 25-year-old joked after the win that he was exhausted after 65 minutes of the win at Goodison Park and stated how hard he had worked during the pre-season to be ready for the kick-off of the season.

Ben Chilwell makes his first Chelsea appearance since his cruciate ligament surgery last November

It was Abdoulaye Doucoure’s foul on Chilwell that gave Chelsea a penalty on Goodison

“I’ve worked hard for a long time to get back to playing in the Premier League. said Chiwell.

“I was just looking forward to those first minutes again. Glad it was with a win.

“I’ve had the pre-season and a few weeks before that, and it’s completely different from this. The Premier League is intense. It’s one of the hardest places to get to. But I’m exhausted!

“We had a meeting yesterday and I said I was ready. I’ve been here all pre-season, I’ve worked hard all summer and I’m here for the club.”

Chilwell was also involved with the Chelsea winner after the Blues were awarded a penalty after Abdoulaye Doucoure fouled the defender.

Jorginho’s penalty was enough to see Chelsea win the opening game 1-0 against Everton

Jorginho then stepped up to convert the penalty and give Chelsea all three points, in a match marred by a serious injury to Ben Godfrey after colliding with Kai Havertz.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was pleased with the result – especially as it put an end to poor form at Goodison – but admitted they will need to improve.

“We have struggled to score points in the past. A win is a win. We have to play better.

“I could assume we are not at our highest level. The preseason was turbulent. The last week of training was promising. In the second half we simply had too little movement on the ball. Less movement, more ball loss. In the end ten minutes extra time, a bit strange, but we held on and did what we had to do to keep a clean sheet.

Thomas Tuchel was happy with the win over Goodison but says his team can play better

“For us, we beat Jorginho 1-0. Very classic! We know we need to get better, but a win helps. We have the next step for the atmosphere and spirit.

‘Very happy with 20 minutes from Cucurella. Koulibaly (cramps).

“We can add, but we’re open to anything. We can use new energy, fresh legs and fresh input. I think we could use a little more input and a little more quality.’