Chelsea stand firm despite Real Madrid contact over sensational swoop for in-demand Armando Broja

Chelsea maintain their stance on Armando Broja amid surprising interest from Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel wants to keep the striker until they have better options. Everton, West Ham and Newcastle remain enthusiastic

The evening standard reports that the Spanish giants are looking to relieve several forwards and hope to add a number of young strikers to their squad for the coming season.

Armando Broja tried to impress Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in pre-season

Broja only played once for Chelsea but impressed on loan elsewhere

The promising 20-year-old Broja certainly fits the bill and is one of their targets.

Premier League clubs have been eyeing the mobile goalkeeper all summer with Everton, Newcastle and West Ham showing serious interest in the player.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel appeared to be open to loaning or even losing to Broja earlier this summer, as London rivals West Ham were seriously chasing the player.

However, Tuchel appears to have changed his mind and now the Slough native will join the Blues squad to start the season.

“I don’t expect him to leave,” Tuchel said. “We are aware of interest and offers, which just shows us that there is a lot of potential, and the owners and I will ultimately make this decision together, including with the player.

“At the moment, when he arrived, it’s clear that he’s trying to impress and just trying to become a Chelsea player as soon as possible. After his loan to Southampton, the situation was very clear for him to take the next step, show his improvement and impress in preparation.

“Unfortunately he got injured and there is obviously a lot of noise because there are offers and interest in him. Let’s see how this goes, but I’m pretty calm about it because we know the situation and we have a contract.’

Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring some youth to his frontline in Madrid and Broja fits that perfectly

Chelsea loaned Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan this summer and while Raheem Sterling is a key asset to the front line, they haven’t signed a real striker and that could leave the door open for Broja.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema turns 35 in December and Real will reflect on life after the Frenchman.

The Champions League winners have already taken over Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea this summer after his contract with the London club expired.