Graham Potter will have to be without four players for his first Premier League game at Chelsea.

Potter takes Chelsea to Crystal Palace for his highly anticipated league arc, but misses goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, midfielder N’Golo Kante, left-back Marc Cucurella and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Mendy and Kante have been able to resume training after knee and hamstring problems respectively, but are not yet fully fit, while Cucurella and Chukwuemeka have to miss the game due to illness.

Potter said, “She… [Mendy and Kante] are absolutely fine in terms of getting through the rehabilitation phases. NG just got on the grass with the team and didn’t really train full.

“Eddie is a bit further but hasn’t had enough to be really involved over the weekend, but maybe next week for him.

“There’s also a bit of illness in Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka, but everyone else is fit.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be part of the traveling squad and could make his first Premier League start for the Blues at Selhurst Park.

Potter explained how the 33-year-old is “focused” on scoring goals for the squad, despite signing for former manager Thomas Tuchel a few days before he was sacked.

“I’m looking forward to working with him, I’ve enjoyed working with him in the short time we’ve been together,” Potter said.

“He’s a good guy, focused, he wants to play, he wants to score, so he’s really enjoying it.”

Aubameyang is back in the Premier League after a spell with Barcelona after being sent off from Arsenal following a falling out with manager Mikel Arteta.

He has the chance to regain his reputation in England while in London, but Potter downplayed the idea that his attacker had something to prove.

“I’m not sure (on redemption),” the 47-year-old said. “You should talk to him about that.

“He has nothing to prove to me, or anything negative in that regard, his career is his career and I have a lot of respect for that.

“My job is to help him enjoy his football, to help him be a part of what we’re trying to do here.

“He has functioned as a top professional, a top person, so I’m really looking forward to working with him.”