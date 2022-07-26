Chelsea set sights on Inter Milan starlet Denzel Dumfries after Jules Kounde Barcelona woes
Chelsea set their sights on Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries after falling behind Barcelona in the race for Jules Kunde, while Thomas Tuchel turned his attention elsewhere in his bid to get defensive reinforcements.
Serie A squad Inter are in dire need of selling one of their assets this summer in light of their recent financial troubles.
And the Blues are reportedly preparing to take advantage of the Nerazzurri’s troubles with an attack on defender Dumfries.
Thomas Tuchel’s side have long been looking for Sevilla defender Kounde this summer but have become frustrated with their inability to make a deal with the Spanish side.
In a dramatic turn of events, Barcelona have hijacked the transfer and have lined up at the front for the Frenchman’s signature.
With a similar transfer tactic, Barca managed to duck under Chelsea’s nose to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds earlier in the window.
Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has already left Stamford Bridge for the Nou Camp, and it seemed likely that Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso would make similar moves. Still, the Blues have now blocked the pair’s transfer in response to Kunde’s missing out.
As a result, Tuchel’s side have shifted their focus to conquering Inter’s Dumfries. The Blues have already settled with Inter in the current window, as Romelu Lukaku has agreed a loan return to the Italian giants.
Dumfries boasted nine goals in 33 Serie A appearances last season and impressed during his first campaign in Italy.
The Dutchman was mostly deployed on the right wing berth for Simone Inzaghi’s side, which could indicate a more permanent move to central defender or midfield for Blues Academy graduate Reece James.
The signing of Dumfries would be Chelsea’s second Serie A defensive signing this summer, following the arrival of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.
Tuchel has made no secret of his desire for defensive reinforcements following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Christensen on free transfers.
The Blues’ weaknesses at the back were showcased in their 4-0 defeat to London rivals Arsenal last week in a pre-season exhibition game. The addition of Dumfries would undoubtedly amplify some of those problems.