Chelsea seeking Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei, 19, amid claims he’s ‘the new Marco Verratti’

Chelsea have made inquiries with Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei, 19, as they also continue to discuss defensive options with the Italians.

Although Sky Sport has yet to make its Serie A debut in Italy, he believes Inter will let Casadei go if the Blues offer €10m (£8.3m).

The talented teenager has been compared to Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, who has proven himself to be one of the best players in his position at PSG for a decade.

Cesare Casadei has caught the attention of both Chelsea and other clubs in Italy

Inter will respond to Chelsea’s approach in the coming hours and may enter into negotiations with a counter-offer.

They acquired Casadei for their youth team in 2018 as part of a free deal while Cesena was on the brink of bankruptcy.

Casadei did not join Inter’s first team until February this year, but was the second team’s top scorer and was voted their best youngster.

His physical prowess, acrobatic skills and daring playmaker technique have caught the eye of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, as have Italian teams like Empoli, Sassuolo and Torino.

The 19-year-old midfielder is compared to talented compatriot Marco Verratti

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi would prefer to keep Casadei, but the team is full of talent

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi would like to keep Casadei out, but the 19-year-old would be fighting for a spot in the squad alongside former Premier League star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Croatian Marcelo Brozovic and the Italian. Nicola Barella.

His confidence in goal has certainly made him attractive to several candidates, both in Italy and internationally, and there will be a lot of focus on the next stage of Casadei’s career, whether he stays with Inter or leaves.