Chelsea sack senior executive Damian Willoughby after claims of sexual harassment over messages

Chelsea have sacked their commercial director less than a month after hiring him after it emerged he had sent “inappropriate messages” before joining the club.

The west London side confirmed they had terminated the contract of Damian Willoughby ‘with immediate effect’ after they were made aware of the content of the messages.

Willoughby was in his second spell at Stamford Bridge after also working for Manchester City and EA Sports. He took a key role as Chelsea’s new American owners sought to maximize off-field revenue.

However, Willoughby has now left after less than four weeks at the club. A Chelsea statement read: ‘Chelsea Football Club confirms that it has terminated the employment of commercial director Damian Willoughby with immediate effect.

‘Evidence of inappropriate messages sent by Mr. Willoughby, ahead of his appointment to Chelsea FC earlier this month, has recently been provided to and examined by the club.

“While they were sent prior to his employment at the club, such behavior is absolutely at odds with the workplace environment and corporate culture established by the club’s new ownership.

Chelsea have sacked their commercial director Damian Willoughby after less than a month

The Blues confirmed they had terminated Willoughby’s contract with immediate effect

‘The club’s owners work tirelessly to set and achieve the highest standards both on and off the pitch, and are determined to establish and nurture a culture of transparency, accountability, inclusivity, diversity and opportunity.

“The club is committed to creating an environment that embodies these values.”

Kim is said to have filed a complaint with Blues director of business Tom Glick, who hired Willoughby, alleging that she had was sexually harassed prior to his employment by the club and claims she felt threatened over the phone.

Kim held talks with Glick, who became the first appointment of new Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital owners in July, on behalf of overseas investors looking to pump hundreds of millions of pounds into the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams.

Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and co are working tirelessly to achieve new high standards

However, those talks have stalled since Glick added Willoughby, who he worked with at Manchester City, to the talks, prompting Kim to raise her concerns about his inclusion.

Kim provided Glick with a series of messages sent last year by Willougby in which he asked her if she was naked, broached the subject of having sex, posted an allegedly sexually explicit video and suggested he would set up a meeting with the city’s managing director. Ferran Soriano whether she was willing to be ‘naughty’, according to Telegraph Sports.

The messages are said to have soured after Kim turned down a proposal from Willoughby to help finance a bid to buy Chelsea that was expected to compete with Todd Boehly and Clearlake’s bids.

Catalina Kim (pictured) delivered a series of messages sent from Willougby last year

Kim instead provided investment for over 40 per cent of Nick Candy’s bid, which she later withdrew, and then a proposal with the Sir Martin Broughton front that made it to the final three.

Kim and Willoughby first met back in 2015, when the latter was vice president – head of partnership sales for City Football Group, the stable of clubs including Manchester City, with whom she had worked on various deals.

Business manager Glick is said to have informed Kim via email on August 29 that Willoughby would become the Blues’ new commercial director and set up a meeting between the trio that took place just two days later.

Kim raised her concerns with Glick about the involvement of Willoughby after the first meeting, initially around his attempt to raise investment as part of a bid to buy Chelsea.

The Telegraph report believes she claims this led to an angry phone call from Willoughby.

Kim then forwarded Glick eight screenshots of messages of a sexual nature, including the alleged sexually explicit video, on September 3 – two days before Willoughby’s official start date at Chelsea.

She then filed a complaint after Willoughby began working for Chelsea and negotiations have since stalled over her proposed investment project.

Chelsea staff were informed of Willougby’s sacking via an internal memo this morning.

There is no comment from Damian Willoughby at the time of publication.