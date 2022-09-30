Chelsea poke fun at themselves as they reveal their gold third kit with FIFA 23 clip

Chelsea have revealed their new third child and mocked themselves by using a FIFA 23 clip of the team wearing the strip.

Images of the new gold, black and orange design leaked onto FIFA 23 after its release this week, leaving fans baffled as to why the club hadn’t released the new colors.

But the kit has now been revealed, with the Blues Twitter account posting a video of the team in the kit on the video game in an effort to clarify the situation.

Chelsea’s new third kit was leaked on FIFA 23 before the club revealed it themselves today

The strip is predominantly gold, but also features black and orange sleeve trim, black logos, and white socks with a black-orange-black hoop.

Chelsea fans seem to be centered on their new gold kit, but few could understand why it had yet to be released.

One supporter wrote on Twitter: ‘We have come to a point where the club is unable to do the bare minimum.’

Another asked, “Why the hell hasn’t this been released or announced yet?”

The London club released their third strip much later than usual for reasons that are unclear

Reaction to the reveal video has also been largely negative, with fans questioning the nature of the announcement and criticizing how long it took for the kit to be re-released.

“Our kit release was definitely not on fifa,” one supporter tweeted.

“Maybe the worst kit announcement of all time,” said another.

@TweetChelseaUK added: ‘100 years later.’

The kit will go on sale October 6.

Graham Potter is without four players for his first league game as Chelsea manager

The Blues are gearing up for Graham Potter’s first league game in charge of the club, when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tomorrow.

Potter’s side will be without four first-team players for the game, with N’Golo Kante, Marc Cucurella, Edouard Mendy and Carney Chukwuemeka all set to miss.

Former Brighton boss Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge earlier this month, but Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the latest international break have delayed his competitive arc by three weeks.