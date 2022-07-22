Chelsea players enjoy trip to Universal Studios ahead of Florida clash with Arsenal

Chelsea players have been rewarded with some time off from their intense pre-season preparation with a visit to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

The Blues are currently on their pre-season tour of the US and will play for the Florida Cup on Sunday against Premier League rivals Arsenal.

However, Thomas Tuchel has given his players some time away from the training ground to enjoy themselves while in the States, and photos from the trip even showed they could cheat meal just over two weeks before the start of the season.

Chelsea players have had time off from training to visit Universal Studios in Florida

Mateo Kovacic has shared photos on his Instagram accounts of the trip, with a number of Chelsea stars gathering for a photo in front of the iconic Universal Studios globe.

The intensity has been known to increase in the weeks leading up to the new season, with players being trained hard and following strict diets to ensure they are in the best shape possible.

However, Kovacic’s snaps showed that the diet had gone out the window, even if only for one meal, as he had a burger and chips while at the famous theme park.

Kovacic has shared several snaps of players and staff having fun in the theme park

The Croatian midfielder could even eat a cheat meal of hamburger and fries

Other stars seen at Universal Studios with the Croatia international were midfield partner Jorginho, captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Conor Gallagher, who has returned to the fold after a year on loan at Crystal Palace.

Before their trip to Orlando, Chelsea players were in Los Angeles, where stars like Kepa Arrizabalaga and Timo Werner went to the Hollywood Hills to visit Universal Studios park there.

Chelsea’s trip to the United States has so far defeated Club America 2-1 and lost on penalties from Charlotte FC.

Chelsea players will be back on the pitch on Sunday to play Arsenal in the Florida Cup

Chelsea hope to come back from their loss after penalties against Charlotte FC

They return to Europe after their match with Arsenal and will play their last friendly of the preseason in Italy against Udinese on July 29.

Chelsea have so far signed Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

They are hoping to complete the £55million signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla, having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at the end of last season.