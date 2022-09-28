Chelsea ‘plan talks with Bayer Leverkusen over sporting director Tim Steidten’

Chelsea are looking to schedule further talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a transfer for sporting director Tim Steidten as Todd Boehly’s Stamford Bridge overhaul speeds up.

Since the takeover in May, Boehly has quickly made his mark on the club’s staff.

Individuals with long ties to the club, such as Petr Cech, Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia, have all left, and the American and Clearlake Capital are eager to bring in their own familiar faces.

Chelsea are considering a step for Tim Steidten to become the club’s next sporting director

This turned out to be nothing more than the sacking of head physio Thierry Laurent, who had worked at the club for 17 years before being told he was free to leave this week.

In an effort to bring in new faces, Bohely is looking to appoint a sporting director at the Premier League club and is keen to talk to Steidten.

According to the guardChelsea have approached the Bundesliga club to discuss further with the 43-year-old, who previously worked with Werder Bremen.

Todd Boehly carries out a massive staff overhaul at Stamford Bridge

Steidten was not the first name on their list, as Christoph Freund had previously been approached.

However, the Austrian turned down the move to West London to remain in his role at Red Bull Salzburg.

Freund said last week: “Yes, it is true that Chelsea wanted me and we have had talks.

“When such a big club asks, it not only honors me and Salzburg’s work, it is of course a circumstance that involves personal considerations.

Salzburg director Christoph Freund revealed this month that he had turned down the role

“But I have come to the conclusion that I am in the best hands at Salzburg and that a change is not an option for me.

“I thought of the Chelsea director’s job because I’m proud of the interest of such a top club.”

Chelsea has also been linked with other names, with Leeds’ Victor Orta also being suggested as a possible target.

The new sporting director will have to work closely with new manager Graham Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel earlier this month.

Potter has also been given permission to take his back room from Brighton to Stamford Bridge, which includes recruiting analyst Kyle Macaulay.