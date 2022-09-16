Chelsea Pensioners pay their final respects to the Queen as 100 veterans file past her coffin

About 100 Chelsea retirees paid their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II’s state on Friday afternoon.

Dressed in their iconic scarlet coats, paired with tricorn hats and white gloves, the veterans were seen entering Westminster Hall to honor Her Majesty.

Entering the hall, the Chelsea Pensioners took off their hats as they lined up to say their final goodbyes to the late monarch.

As they left the Palace of Westminster, they were greeted with cheers and applause from bystanders.

The Chelsea Pensioners were praised by the public for walking past the Queen’s coffin “without stopping and standing in line.”

One person said: ‘Look how dignified the Chelsea Pensioners were, they were able to pay their respects without stopping and standing in line.’

A second person posted: ‘Oh great, they let all the Chelsea retirees in together….#QueenLyingInState’.

Another said the queue was ‘very special for many reasons’, adding that it was a ‘bonus to see the Chelsea Pensioners and the changing of the guard’.

Earlier this week, the Chelsea Pensioners swapped their scarlet uniforms for gloomy navy blues as they held a Drumhead Service of Remembrance to honor the late monarch.

The special memorial gathering was held at the Royal Chelsea Hospital on Tuesday and saw about 150 men and women gather to commemorate their Commander-in-Chief, who led the British armed forces for 70 years.

During the service, the pensioners stood like a bugler playing ‘The Last Post’, a tradition of military funerals in Britain, followed by a minute’s silence.

The service concluded with the singing of ‘God Save The King’ by the Chelsea Pensioners.

Following the Queen’s death last Thursday, the Governor of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, General Sir Adrian Bradshaw, said the veterans “had their Queen in the highest esteem” and “were all immensely proud to serve and protect their country under her 70-year long reign’.

Her first inauguration as monarch was with Korean War hero Bill Speakman, who later became a Chelsea Pensioner.

They remained acquaintances throughout his life, until he passed away in 2018.

The Queen had a long-standing relationship with the Chelsea Pensioners, having first visited the Royal Chelsea Hospital in 1947 as Princess Elizabeth.

General Sir Adrian Bradshaw described the late monarch as a ‘regular and beloved visitor to the Royal Hospital’, attending an army dinner as a Sovereign in 1956 and then visiting the Chelsea Pensioners on Founder’s Day on several occasions.

Her Majesty’s last visit was in 2014 at the London Regiment’s WWI commemoration.

She also regularly attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, held annually at the hospital, with her wider family.

“Her Majesty The Queen will be deeply and sadly missed by our community here at the Royal Hospital,” added Sir Bradshaw.