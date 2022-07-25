Chelsea owner Todd Boehly ‘will host a dinner for his fellow Premier League executives’

Chelsea’s new co-owner Todd Boehly is reportedly set to host a casual dinner with his Premier League counterparts.

The American businessman, who also co-owns the LA Dodgers, completed the $4.25 billion acquisition of the Premier League giants alongside Clearlake Capital in late May.

Boehly has now arranged dinner with his colleagues after the 20 executives of England’s top football club come together for their final shareholders’ meeting in London on Tuesday. the athletic.

Fellow Americans Liverpool owner John W Henry (left) and Arsenal chief Stan Kroenke (right)

While not every member of the group is reportedly able to attend, Boehly’s gesture has been well received by his peers.

His reign of the London club has fully taken off with the Blues moving into the owner’s house for the season.

But their preparations have created some turbulence. Thomas Tuchel’s side underperformed here in the States just as Boehly and Co wanted to show off their exciting new project.

They won their first game, a 2-1 win over Club America, but have since lost to Charlotte in a penalty shootout and were thrashed by England rivals Arsenal last weekend.

Chelsea has visited Boehly’s home for the preseason, including a trip to his LA Dodgers

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, Boehly has overseen a number of board-level changes, with long-term executives Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia leaving the club along with technical adviser Petr Cech.

Boehly has now taken on the role of chairman and interim sporting director, leading Chelsea’s negotiations in the summer transfer window.

He promised new faces and he started to live up to it with the arrival of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling for $57.4 million and the signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly for $41 million.

Boehly promised new faces and signed Raheem Sterling (L) and Kalidou Koulibaly (R)

But with a number of players still looking for the exit – they’ve already lost centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen – there was a feeling that the Blues may still not be up to speed.

Chelsea has been under Roman Abramovich’s control for 19 years, so teething troubles can be expected, but things are only unraveling until two weeks after the start of the season.

Boss Tuchel has already called his players and said: ‘We were absolutely not competitive.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has called his players for their pre-season appearances

“The worrying thing is the level of commitment, physically and mentally… it was much higher for Arsenal than for us.

“(There was) a level of mental engagement that we lacked because we have a lot of players thinking about leaving and looking at their options.

“We got sanctions and players left us. We know some players are trying to leave us and this is where it is.”

However, the club are said to be planning to appoint a ‘full-time replacement’ for Granovskaia, who oversaw the club’s recruitment, amid their recent difficulties.