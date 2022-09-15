Chelsea owner Todd Boehly ‘wants to buy a Brazilian club’ as part of new vision

Chelsea will continue to investigate the possibility of a link to a club in Brazil after Santos reportedly rejected them.

The American co-owner of The Blues, Todd Boehly, has spoken of his desire to establish a network of partner clubs around the world, modeled on Manchester City or the Red Bull franchises.

The idea is to continue developing young talents signed by the club in competitive competitions in other parts of the world until they are ready to play for the Chelsea first team.

The Evening Standard reported that Santos, whose academy spawned Pele and Neymar, was approached by Chelsea but was not interested in a partnership.

They say Chelsea are expected to reconsider their options in Brazil and buy a smaller club.

It came after Sportsmail reported that Chelsea were in talks with a Portuguese team as part of Boehly’s vision to implement a multi-club model.

Boehly held talks this summer with Chelsea Academy manager Neil Bath and high-profile agent Jorge Mendes, who is Portuguese.

Speaking earlier this week, Boehly confirmed his plan to expand Chelsea’s portfolio of teams to open up a path to senior football for Chelsea’s young players who are not quite ready for the Blues first team.

Boehly said, “We talked about a multi-club model. I would like to continue expanding the footprint.

“There are several countries where having a club has its advantages. Red Bull is doing a really good job in Leipzig and they have Salzburg, who are both in the Champions League, so they’ve figured out how to make that work. You have Man City with a very large network of clubs.

“The challenge Chelsea has, if you have 18, 19, 20-year-old stars, you can lend them to clubs, but you pass their development on to someone else.

“Our aim is to make sure we show our young stars the way to get onto the Chelsea pitch while also giving them real playing time. The way to do that is through another club in a really competitive league in Europe.”

City has built up a broad worldwide network through the City Football Group. They include Girona in Spain, Lommel in Belgium, New York City FC in the United States and Melbourne City in Australia.

The Red Bull stable includes German club RB Leipzig and Austria-based Red Bull Salzburg, who are both in this season’s Champions League, as well as the New York Red Bulls in the MLS and Brazil’s Red Bull Bragantino.

Chelsea has close ties with Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem, where Mason Mount and Armando Broja spent a season on loan.