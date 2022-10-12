Chelsea ‘optimistic’ over James injury after ‘encouraging first assessment’

Chelsea’s Reece James has had an ‘encouraging first assessment’ over a knee injury sustained against AC Milan.

The full-back was injured 62 minutes into the Blues’ 2-0 Champions League win at San Siro, sparking concern among England and Chelsea fans.

James looked in trouble

But he may be back sooner than expected

After shaking his knee, there was concern that both the club and the country could be without a key man, but the Daily Telegraph reports: that things may not be as bad as first feared.

The report adds that James’ injury will be further assessed on Thursday before a diagnosis, but the player is “optimistic about receiving good news”.

The 22-year-old didn’t look too happy when he stumbled off the field after an awkward landing, but was later seen on his feet shaking hands full-time.

When asked about the matter, manager Graham Potter said: “We hope he is well.

“It’s 24 to 48 hours early to give you anything more than that.”

James also posted on social media, writing: “Fingers crossed it’s not bad. Love for all messages, I appreciate you all.”

Potter may soon be able to call on the right back again

Only Raheem Sterling has contributed more than James’ two goals and two assists for Chelsea in all competitions this season, and the right-back is a key figure for England.

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are other options for Gareth Southgate, are also offside.

Like James, Alexander-Arnold also received positive news that he will only be out for a minimum of two weeks with an ankle injury, while Walker has undergone surgery for a groin problem.