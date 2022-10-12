Chelsea ‘optimistic’ over James injury after ‘encouraging first assessment’
Chelsea’s Reece James has had an ‘encouraging first assessment’ over a knee injury sustained against AC Milan.
The full-back was injured 62 minutes into the Blues’ 2-0 Champions League win at San Siro, sparking concern among England and Chelsea fans.
After shaking his knee, there was concern that both the club and the country could be without a key man, but the Daily Telegraph reports: that things may not be as bad as first feared.
The report adds that James’ injury will be further assessed on Thursday before a diagnosis, but the player is “optimistic about receiving good news”.
The 22-year-old didn’t look too happy when he stumbled off the field after an awkward landing, but was later seen on his feet shaking hands full-time.
When asked about the matter, manager Graham Potter said: “We hope he is well.
“It’s 24 to 48 hours early to give you anything more than that.”
James also posted on social media, writing: “Fingers crossed it’s not bad. Love for all messages, I appreciate you all.”
Only Raheem Sterling has contributed more than James’ two goals and two assists for Chelsea in all competitions this season, and the right-back is a key figure for England.
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are other options for Gareth Southgate, are also offside.
Like James, Alexander-Arnold also received positive news that he will only be out for a minimum of two weeks with an ankle injury, while Walker has undergone surgery for a groin problem.
