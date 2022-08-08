Chelsea open talks with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy over a new contract

Chelsea are in talks with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy about a new contract.

Mendy was one of the Blues stars who had been left with an improved deal following the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital acquisition and negotiations are underway, but after initial talks, there is considerable distance between the parties and their current starting positions.

Mendy is two years into the five-year deal he wrote when he transferred from Rennes to Chelsea in 2020.

Chelsea is in talks with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy about a new contract

The Senegalese stopper was signed to compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga but has exceeded expectations, establishing himself as Chelsea’s first choice and becoming one of the world’s leading goalkeepers.

He helped Chelsea win the Champions League in his first season, keeping a record of nine clean sheets along the way.

Mendy helped Chelsea win the Champions League during his first season with the club

The Senegal goalkeeper is one of the lower-paid members of Thomas Tuchel’s squad

He was subsequently voted Goalkeeper of the Year for 2021 by both UEFA and FIFA, becoming the first African to win both awards, having scored 27 goals and conceding just 34 goals in 51 matches. In total, he has cleared 49 times in 93 appearances for Chelsea.

Chelsea are now eager to hand Mendy, 30, new terms to reflect his performance and status.

He is one of the lower-paid members of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, with his pay dwarfed by the likes of Kepa, who earns more than £150,000, and some of his Premier League counterparts, including Manchester City’s Ederson and Liverpool’s Alisson, who have a comparable salary. have a salary. parenthesis.

Manchester United’s David de Gea is the highest paid goalkeeper in the world with £375,000 a week.