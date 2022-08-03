Chelsea ‘open talks over a shock swoop for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona as they are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea have already taken over from Raheem Sterling, but Thomas Tuchel is keen to add another striker to his ranks following Romelu Lukaku’s departure.

That’s why Todd Boehly has turned his attention to Aubameyang, as his future at the Camp Nou remains in doubt.

Chelsea are in talks with Barcelona to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to Fabrizio RomanoChelsea identified Aubameyang as a potential new striker and contacted Barcelona to begin negotiations.

The Premier League giants have not yet made an official offer for the former Arsenal captain. However, Sportsmail understands that Tuchel will use his close relationship with Aubameyang to snag a deal.

The Chelsea boss’s work met Aubameyang during his time at Borussia Dortmund and previously spoke highly of the attacker.

Chelsea’s decision to turn to Aubameyang came after Boehly missed Robert Lewandowski.

The former Bayern Munich striker decided to join Barcelona on a £42.5m deal rather than join Tuchel’s side.

Therefore, Boehly identified Aubameyang as a valuable alternative as he has scored 68 goals in 128 Premier League games.

Chelsea have already acquired the services of Raheem Sterling, but Thomas Tuchel (right) is keen to add another striker to its ranks following the departure of Romelu Lukaku (left)

That’s why Chelsea owner Todd Boehly (above) has turned his attention to signing Aubameyang as his future at the Nou Camp remains in doubt.

He was also awarded the Golden Boot in the 2018-2019 season after matching Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio to share the award.

However, Aubameyang’s time in England’s top flight ended unfavorably after being frozen out of the Arsenal roster by Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang had not played for the Gunners for three months and was stripped of his Arsenal captaincy when he left in February 2022.

The 33-year-old scored 92 goals in 163 appearances for Arsenal, but his time at the club was also fraught with disciplinary offences.

The Gabonese international was “remind of his responsibilities” by the club after he broke COVID-19 rules to get a tattoo.

Chelsea’s decision to turn to Aubameyang came after Boehly missed Robert Lewandowski, who went to Barcelona rather than the Premier League giants.

He was also late to training several times and saw himself fall on the bench as a result.

Aubameyang was not the first Arsenal player to be banned by Arteta with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi.

Nevertheless, Aubameyang managed to turn his career at Barcelona – scoring 13 goals in all competitions and helping his new club secure a Champions League spot.

As a result, Boehly has flagged him as a potential target. However, Sportsmail understands that Aubameyang would like to stay at Barca.

Sportsmail is also aware that Tuchel has a close relationship with Aubameyang from their time at Dortmund and will try to use that to his advantage.

Aubameyang left Arsenal after being dismissed by manager Mikel Arteta. was kicked out of the selection

He signed for Barcelona and got off to a flying start – scoring 13 goals in all competitions

While Boehly will continue to push Aubameyang to sign as he is eager to deliver everything Tuchel wants – including a left-back, right-back, centre-back, midfielder and forward.

Boehly has so far not had as much success as he would have liked during the summer transfer window.

He has struggled to make progress in negotiations with top clubs this summer and went on to miss out on a host of high profile players.

Sportsmail understands that this is due to the departures of Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia – who brought more financial prudence and market knowledge to the table.