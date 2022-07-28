Chelsea on alert after PSG and Inter Milan’s talks over Milan Skriniar hit snag in £58m valuation

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are at an impasse in their talks over defender Milan Skriniar.

The French giants met with representatives from Inter on Wednesday in a bid to close a deal, but PSG will not pay the £58.7m asking price. SportsItalia.

PSG estimate the Slovak to be around £50million, but neither side shows any signs of blinking during the negotiations.

Milan Skriniar has become one of the best defenders in Europe during his time at Inter Milan

It is reported that PSG sports director Henrique Antero met with middleman Paolo Busardo in London for the latest round of talks, but the Ligue 1 champions have not increased their bid for Skriniar, which remains £50 million, but with several add-ons and performance-related bonuses.

Inter are looking to make a big profit on the 27-year-old after signing him for just £16.75 million in 2017. Chelsea remain interested in Skriniar, despite initially being PSG’s second favorite in the race to sign him.

It’s been a frustrating summer for PSG in the transfer market, as they missed out on Jules Koude and Gianluca Scamacca’s deals as they tried to cut the skyrocketing spending they’ve enjoyed since Qatar Sports Investments took over in 2011.

PSG and Inter MIlan would be about £8m apart in their valuations of Skriniar

PSG were interested in Sassuolo striker Scamacca but were outbid by West Ham United in a deal worth £30million and a 10 per cent discount on the future transfer fee.

Kounde appears to have chosen Barcelona as his next club turning down both PSG and Chelsea in the process.

Chelsea were also in the running for Skriniar a few weeks ago, but L’Equipe reported that PSG had beaten the Blues in the race for the centre-back.

Should PSG and Inter make it right, the Parisians would have a backline that already includes Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Abdou Diallo.

Chelsea are still in the defender market, linked with Wesley Fofana and Presnel Kimpembe

The deal with Skriniar could have a knock-on effect as Chelsea progress in their hunt for French international Kimpembe, a player they’ve reportedly been chasing all summer, although the player himself has indicated that he would like to be in the French capital. want to stay. Le10Sport.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are looking to reinvent their backline after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, but have only signed Kalidou Koulibaly so far. Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana has emerged as another Chelsea target.

Skriniar has spent five seasons with Inter after originally arriving in Serie A in 2015 with Sampdoria. He won the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia during his time at the San Siro.