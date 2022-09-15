Chelsea: Moises Caicedo admits it would be a ‘dream’ to reunite with Graham Potter

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo admits it would be a ‘dream’ to reunite with Graham Potter at Chelsea in the future.

Potter made time last week from his three-year stint as Brighton boss to join Chelsea, who were looking for a new head coach following the resignation of Thomas Tuchel.

With his appointment coming a week after the close of the transfer window, the 47-year-old can’t bring in any of his own recruits until January, but Caicedo has already emerged as a possible option.

The Ecuadorian international, 20, spent 18 months with Potter in Brighton and finally started to get his stride under him this season, which reportedly caught the attention of both Chelsea and Manchester United.

A reunion with his former manager at Stamford Bridge has therefore been suggested and Caicedo is not ruling it out.

‘It made me very sad now that he [Potter] left for Chelsea because he helped me a lot and I wanted to keep him as a manager, but that’s football,” he told the Argentine outlet. ole.

‘You never know: today you can be here and tomorrow somewhere else, that is the work of a footballer and a coach. He worked very well at Brighton and people love him very much. I am very happy for him and for the great opportunity that was presented to him.’

Caicedo added: “At the moment I am very focused on Brighton and the World Cup. I want to have a great World Cup and then we’ll see what happens.

“I think they are one of the best teams in the world and no one would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It would be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there.”

Potter was held to a 1-1 draw on his Chelsea bow against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday night, with Raheem Sterling’s opener being canceled in the 76th minute by Noah Okafor.

The result puts him bottom of Group E of the Champions League after suffering a loss in the opening game against Dinamo Zagreb last week.