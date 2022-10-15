Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has SLAMMED Ton Boehly’s ownership of the club

Boehly also fired manager Thomas Tuchel, just seven games into the season

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has berated Todd Boehly, the new owner of his former club, for ‘lack of class’ after undergoing a massive staff turnover since the takeover of Roman Abrahimovich.

The American billionaire spent more than £250 million on new players last summer and has sacked Champions League winning manager Thomas Tuchel after just seven games this season.

The Blues have since appointed former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter to fill the German shoes.

That wasn’t the only change, as Boehly has overseen numerous changes to the backroom team at Stamford Bridge.

Drogba, who has scored 164 goals in his two stints at Stamford Bridge, feels the club has lost its way since Roman Abramovich left earlier this year.

The Russian led the club for 19 years and won 17 major trophies during his time at the helm, with Drogba winning four Premier League titles and a Champions League during that time.

“I knew this club with a certain class during the Abramovich era, but today I feel it is missing,” said Drogba. Canal Plus.

“It’s very hard for me to see how they got rid of certain people, for example the physiotherapists, who were there for a very long time.

“They have to go back to the principles and values ​​they had.”

Drogba’s former teammate Michael Ballack also recently described Todd Boehly’s decision to fire Tuchel last month as “incomprehensible”.

Ballack told the German outlet picture: ‘I was surprised by the dismissal. It was incomprehensible to me when a coach is fired so quickly.

“Especially because Tuchel had such a great success, like winning the Champions League.

‘We have to see if it works in the long term. I think you should approach such a successful and large club with caution.

“Chelsea doesn’t need a revolution. Boehly is doing things differently now with his elbow mentality.’

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League with 16 points to their name after their first eight games.

The Blues have their job to do as they are eight points behind current league leaders Arsenal en route to a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday.