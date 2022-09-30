Chelsea lead the race for Christopher Nkunku with the versatile Frenchman keen on joining the club

Christopher Nkunku is keen to join Chelsea as the Stamford Bridge club strike a deal for the RB Leipzig forward.

Chelsea are trying to steal a march in the race to sign the prolific and versatile 24-year-old Frenchman.

Sources said the Blues have ‘done everything’ as part of their groundwork for the proposed deal to keep themselves well placed in the race to land Nkunku, and they will continue their efforts to complete a transfer.

Christopher Nkunku looks set to move to Chelsea next season after ‘secret medical’ exam

Nkunku has already had medical checkups in Frankfurt this summer with a Chelsea orthopedist.

Chelsea are also said to have discussed personal terms with Nkunku as part of their efforts to convince him to join. In response, the player confirmed his interest.

Nkunku was a wanted man in the summer after a stunning breakthrough season.

He scored 35 goals and provided 20 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig, including a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League group stage.

He was named Bundesliga Player of the Year, broke through in the French squad and attracted a lot of interest from Real Madrid and Premier League clubs.

The Frenchman scored 55 goals in just 52 games across all competitions last season

Nkunku’s impressive form has continued this season with six goals and one assist in 11 games.

His suitors’ hopes of signing him in the summer were dashed when Nkunku signed a two-year contract extension with Leipzig, which would see him stay with the club until 2026. However, his new deal is believed to include a buyout clause worth just under £53 million that could be activated next summer.

Chelsea could try to negotiate a higher fee than Nkunku’s in January to avoid facing more competition for his signature next summer.

The Blues were in talks with Leipzig about a number of matters during the transfer window. The German side have re-signed Timo Werner after two disappointing seasons at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea wanted Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell is also on Chelsea’s shopping list after the Blues were unable to persuade Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund to fill the role.

Todd Boehly broke all the Premier League’s record spending in one window last summer

Meanwhile, Graham Potter joked that he still doesn’t feel like a sexy manager, despite being landed one of football’s most attractive jobs.

Potter said in January that it was hard to be sexy with his last name and even harder with his first name. He added: “Add to that a long face, a red beard and everything else and I just have to be a football coach and work with the players.”

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League debut as Chelsea boss at Crystal Palace, and a frenetic run of 13 games in six weeks before the World Cup next month, the former Brighton boss insisted little has changed since his appointment.

Graham Potter has said nothing has changed in his personal life since he took a job at Chelsea

“We (his family) still live where we were,” Potter said. “Our lifestyle hasn’t changed — we don’t drive through Brighton and Hove in an open car or go to Cobham in one car.

“There is no Lamborghini on order. I drive the same car as when I picked it up in England. My life has not changed.

“I’m still trying to prepare for the games, do the work I do and prepare for the challenge ahead, a very intense, exciting six weeks.”