Chelsea: Huge staff exodus under chairman Todd Boehly continues as medical chief Paco Biosca leaves

Todd Boehly’s brutal cull of Chelsea staff has continued with the departure of medical director Paco Biosca.

The long-serving Spaniard had spent 11 years in the role and was present at both of the club’s Champions League titles in 2012 and 2021.

Biosca’s departure comes at the end of a tumultuous week which saw commercial director Damian Willoughby sacked over ‘inappropriate messages’ he sent before joining the club, as well as the departure of communications director Steve Atkins.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked by the Blues owners two weeks ago after a 100-day review

Biosca arrived in 2011 but now leaves just over a fortnight after manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked – a decision reported by Telegraph as coming as a ‘shock’ to players who have worked with the 69-year-old for several years.

It was a surprise that Boehly and the new Blues owners sent £80m. summer signing of Wesley Fofana to the US for his medical, rather than letting the club do it in-house.

First team doctor Dimitrios Kalogiannidis takes over temporarily until a permanent replacement is found. Boehly’s ownership recently completed an exhaustive 100-day review of the west London side that culminated in the exits of Tuchel and Biosca.

Former chairman Bruce Buck, director and head of transfers Marina Granovskaia, technical and performance director Petr Cech and head of international scouting Scott McLachlan have also left.

Biosca, a specialist in orthopedic surgery, was previously head of Shakhtar Donetsk’s medical department for six years.

Chelsea’s players will return to Cobham’s training ground on Monday to prepare for new manager Graham Potter’s first Premier League game at the helm against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.